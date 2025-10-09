Kerala centre to honor Indian Americans for excellence in service and leadership

Highlights:

The Indian American Kerala Cultural and Civic Centre will host its 33rd Annual Awards Dinner on October 25 in Elmont, New York.

Seven Indian Americans will be honored for achievements in public service, law, education, engineering, community work, literature, and nursing.

Honorees include Inspector Shibu Madhu, Dr. Priscilla Samuel, Diya A. Mathews, Koshy O. Thomas, Dr. Nandini Ambat Menon, Jayan Varghese, and Joharath Kutty.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Suresh U. Kumar. - Advertisement -

Dr. Madhu Bhaskaran said, “Kerala Center is very happy to honor American Malayalees who excel in their professions and who work for social progress; their examples should be an inspiration for others.”

The Indian American Kerala Cultural and Civic Centre will recognize seven Indian American Malayalees for their contributions in public service, law, education, engineering, community work, literature, and nursing at its 33rd Annual Awards Dinner. The event is scheduled for October 25 in Elmont, New York.

Indian Americans Recognized Across Multiple Fields

Over the past 32 years, the Kerala Centre has honored more than 190 Indian Americans for their achievements and service to the community. The awards aim to highlight individuals whose professional excellence and community work serve as an example for others.

“Kerala Center is very happy to honor American Malayalees who excel in their professions and who work for social progress; their examples should be an inspiration for others,” said Dr. Madhu Bhaskaran, Chairman of the Board and Award Committee.

Alex K. Esthappan, Centre President, added that the awards celebrate the contributions of Indian Americans across diverse fields, emphasizing both professional success and civic engagement.

Honorees in Government and Public Service

Inspector Shibu Madhu will be recognized for his contributions to government and public service. A New York Police Department officer since 2007, Madhu became the first Indian American to be promoted to Inspector in NYPD history in December 2024. His career represents a milestone for Indian Americans in law enforcement leadership positions.

Indian Americans Leading in Nursing and Healthcare

Dr. Priscilla Samuel, Vice President of Advanced Practice Nursing at Mount Sinai Health System, is being honored for her leadership in nursing. She has led workforce development initiatives and promoted clinical excellence across multiple hospitals. Her work underscores the growing impact of Indian Americans in healthcare leadership roles.

Legal Achievements by Indian Americans

Diya A. Mathews, Partner in Charge at Chugh LLP’s New York and New Jersey offices, is known for her expertise in business immigration law. She will also lead the TiE New Jersey chapter. Her recognition highlights the influence of Indian Americans in shaping legal practice and supporting immigrant communities.

Indian Americans Driving Community Service

Koshy O. Thomas, a veteran community leader and Special Assistant to New York State Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, is being honored for his dedication to civic engagement. Thomas has worked with various organizations to promote unity, public service, and community development, reflecting the commitment of Indian Americans to social progress.

Indian Americans in Education Leadership

Dr. Nandini Ambat Menon, Founder and Chief Education Officer of Cedar Hill Preparatory School, is recognized for transforming the institution into a nationally recognized academic model. Her leadership demonstrates the role of Indian Americans in shaping innovative education practices and achieving institutional excellence.

Literary Contributions by Indian Americans

Jayan Varghese will be honored for his literary work celebrating the Malayalee diaspora and its cultural identity. His contributions highlight the cultural and creative achievements of Indian Americans within the broader literary landscape.

Engineering and Infrastructure Leadership by Indian Americans

Joharath Kutty, P.E., PMP, Senior Director of System Engineering at the New York Power Authority, oversees major infrastructure projects, including the Long Island transmission expansion. His work reflects the increasing presence of Indian Americans in high-level engineering and infrastructure roles.

Keynote Address

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Suresh U. Kumar, professor of entrepreneurship at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, former president of TiE-New Jersey, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling novel The Girl in Scarlet Hijab. His address will underscore the leadership, innovation, and community engagement of Indian Americans across sectors.

The 33rd Annual Awards Dinner of the Indian American Kerala Cultural and Civic Centre continues a long tradition of recognizing Indian Americans who have achieved professional distinction and contributed significantly to society. The event not only celebrates these achievements but also inspires future generations of Indian Americans to pursue excellence in their fields while giving back to the community.