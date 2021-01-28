Ever since laying the foundation of her production house Purple Pebble Pictures, Priyanka Chopra has produced several critically acclaimed films in multiple languages. Some of her notable films as a producer include Ventilator (2016), Sarvann (2017), Kay Re Rascalaa (2017), Firebrand (2019), Paani (2019) The Sky Is Pink (2019), and Evil Eye (2020).

Now, the news has emerged that her 2019 film Paani is set to have a theatrical release this year. The Marathi-language film, directed by Adinath Kothare, had won Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation award at the 66th National Film Awards in 2019. The film is expected to head to theatres soon.

A source close to the development informs a publication, “Paani will release in theatres this year. It is a very strong film and Priyanka is looking forward to releasing it soon. The makers are presently in talks with a leading studio to collaborate with them and zero in on a final date for release.”

On receiving the prestigious National Film Awards in 2019, an elated Priyanka Chopra had shared the news on Twitter, stating, “Such an honour to receive the prestigious National Film Awards for Paani (Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation). I cannot believe I was not there to receive this! Thank you Adinath Kothare for making such a wonderful movie for us and receiving the award on our behalf.”

Paani is based on a real-life story and largely revolves around its male protagonist and his village Nagdarwadi, which is part of a drought prone region in Maharashtra.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Priyanka Chopra, Paani, Adinath Kothare