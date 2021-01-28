Actor Vidyut Jammwal and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who have previously worked together on such successful films as Force (2011), Commando (2013), Commando 2 (2017), and Commando 3 (2019), on Tuesday announced their fifth collaboration, an action-thriller titled Sanak.

Apart from officially announcing the film, the team also shared a couple of posters on social media, which took the internet by storm in no time. While fans were really excited to see Vidyut Jammwal headline yet another action-thriller after the huge success of Khuda Hafiz (2020), some speculated that the forthcoming film is a remake of Denzel Washington’s American thriller drama John Q (2002).

However, a source from the production house rubbishes all the rumours and says, “Sanak is an original story and not an adaptation of any other film. It should not be compared with any other movie, in any manner, as we have worked really hard for Sanak.”

Talking about the film, Vidyut Jammwal had earlier said, “I believe that every human being has a Sanki (eccentric) side to them. I am collaborating with Vipul Shah for the fifth time with great excitement. Sanak captures a common man’s emotional journey. I am grateful for my fans who enjoyed Khuda Haafiz. It makes me really hopeful and excited that Sanak too will receive lots of love and affection from the audience.”

Apart from Jammwal, Sanak also stars Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Neha Dhupia in important roles. Well-known Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra will be making her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film. She plays Jammwal’s love interest in the action-thriller.

Presented by ZEE Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures, Sanak is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Verma. Verma has previously directed a crime-thriller called Footfairy (2020).

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Tags: Vidyut Jammwal, Vipul Shah, Kanishk Verma, Sanak