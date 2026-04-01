Priyanka Chopra Gurudwara visit: Seva at Golden Temple draws strong response online

Highlights:

Priyanka Chopra visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered prayers.

Priyanka Chopra performed seva by washing utensils at the Gurudwara.

Social media users praised Priyanka Chopra for humility and cultural connection.

Priyanka Chopra shared moments from her Amritsar trip, including food and travel.

Priyanka Chopra has upcoming projects, including a film with S. S. Rajamouli.

Priyanka Chopra visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where she offered prayers and took part in seva, a practice of selfless service in Sikh tradition. The visit gained wide visibility after photos and videos were shared across social media platforms.

During the visit, Priyanka Chopra was seen dressed in a peach suit, with her head covered using a dupatta, in line with Gurudwara customs. She walked toward the temple with folded hands, greeting people and interacting with visitors and staff. In one instance, she paused to take a selfie with a temple staff member and spoke briefly with them.

Priyanka Chopra Seva Video: Why It Resonated with Fans

The moment that drew the most attention was Priyanka Chopra’s participation in seva. In a widely circulated video, Priyanka Chopra was seen sitting on the floor alongside others, washing utensils at the temple kitchen.

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This act of seva by Priyanka Chopra led to a strong response online. Many social media users highlighted her humility and connection to her roots. One person wrote, “Good to see that she did not forget her roots,” while another commented, “Wow, she is doing seva at the holy temple. God bless her.” Others described Priyanka Chopra as a “true Indian at heart,” noting her respect for tradition.

Priyanka Chopra Amritsar Trip: Food, Travel, and Social Media Posts

Priyanka Chopra had arrived in India a few days before her visit to Amritsar and has been sharing updates from her trip. She posted a photo of a traditional meal on Instagram with the caption “Just Amritsar things…,” featuring dishes such as Amritsari kulcha, dal makhani, chole, yogurt, butter, and pickled onions.

She also shared visuals from her journey, including aerial views of Punjab’s farmland during her flight from New Delhi to Amritsar. Before traveling to Amritsar, Priyanka Chopra was seen at the Delhi airport interacting with fans and posing for photographs.

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Priyanka Chopra Projects: Films and Series Lineup

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film The Bluff, which premiered on Prime Video earlier this year. The project features an ensemble cast and is set in the Cayman Islands, combining action and drama elements.

Looking ahead, Priyanka Chopra is set to appear in an upcoming film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled for release in April 2027 and will mark her debut in Telugu cinema. She will also return in the second season of the series Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra and Public Perception: Balancing Global Career and Roots

Priyanka Chopra’s visit to the Golden Temple and her participation in seva added to ongoing public discussions about her connection to Indian traditions. While she continues to work on international projects, moments such as this visit have contributed to how audiences view her personal and cultural identity.

The response to Priyanka Chopra’s actions during her Amritsar visit reflects how public figures are often assessed not only on their professional work but also on their engagement with cultural and religious practices.