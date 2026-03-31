Ranbir Kapoor introduces Ramayana in Los Angeles, calls Lord Rama a ‘conscience keeper’

Highlights:

Ranbir Kapoor presents Ramayana at a Los Angeles event with the film’s core team

Exclusive footage screened for an international audience

Ranbir Kapoor describes Lord Rama as a “conscience keeper of a billion”

Film directed by Nitesh Tiwari with a large ensemble cast

Two-part release planned, starting October 2026

Actor Ranbir Kapoor introduced his upcoming film Ramayana at a special showcase event in Los Angeles, alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. The team presented exclusive footage from the project to an international audience, offering an early look at what is positioned as one of the most ambitious Indian films in development.

The event included a discussion session where the filmmakers and Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the scale of the film, its narrative approach, and the responsibility of adapting a widely known epic for global audiences. Visual material from the screening has since circulated online, giving viewers an indication of the production’s visual scope and design.

Ranbir Kapoor on portraying Lord Rama in Ramayana

Speaking about his role, Ranbir Kapoor addressed the significance of portraying Lord Rama, a central figure in the epic. He described the character as deeply relevant in contemporary times, stating that Lord Rama represents a moral anchor for society. During the discussion, he referred to the character as a “conscience keeper of a billion,” underlining the lasting cultural and ethical influence associated with the figure.

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Ranbir Kapoor further elaborated on the attributes linked to Lord Rama, including compassion, courage, righteousness, and forgiveness. He also referred to the term “Maryada Purushottam,” explaining its meaning as the ideal man who upholds moral values and duty. According to the actor, these qualities continue to resonate with audiences and provide guidance during personal and societal challenges.

Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana aims for global cinematic scale

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being developed as a large-scale cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The production focuses on combining traditional storytelling with modern filmmaking techniques, including advanced visual effects, to appeal to both domestic and international viewers.

Early visuals from the film highlight a contrast in character portrayal. Ranbir Kapoor’s depiction of Lord Rama is presented as calm and composed, while Yash, who plays Ravana, appears in a more intense and commanding form. This contrast is expected to form a central dynamic in the narrative structure.

Ranbir Kapoor headlines ensemble cast and global music collaboration

The film features a multi-actor cast with Sai Pallavi playing Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol portraying Lord Hanuman. The casting reflects a mix of established and widely recognized performers across the Indian film industry.

The music for Ramayana brings together two international composers, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. The collaboration is expected to support the film’s global positioning, with a score designed to match its scale and thematic depth.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana release timeline and format

Ramayana is planned as a two-part film series. The first installment is scheduled for worldwide release in October 2026, aligned with the Diwali period, a key window for Indian theatrical releases. The second part is expected to follow in 2027.

The Los Angeles showcase marks an early step in the film’s international outreach, with the team positioning the project for a broad audience beyond India. Through its casting, music, and production scale, the film aims to present the story of Lord Rama in a format designed for global distribution while retaining its core narrative elements.