Prime Video announces premiere date for crime-drama ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

Prime Video announced the global premiere of its upcoming crime drama, Bambai Meri Jaan. The 10-part Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on 14 September.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar, with the story by S. Hussain Zaidi, Bambai Meri Jaan is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar. The binge-worthy, fast-paced crime thriller is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Featuring a highly versatile and talented cast with Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles, the fictional crime series is a gripping saga about a father and son who are two sides of the same coin. The series explores the classic, universal battle of good versus evil. Set in the post-independence era, the story chronicles the life and rise of a young man, Dara Kadri (played by Tiwary), torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy (played by Menon) and his own journey into the heart of organized crime.

“Bambai Meri Jaan is an intricate and intriguing story of dreams and ambitions, where the insatiable hunger for power defines one’s choices. The story is like an immaculate symphony that delves deep into the psyche and emotions of its key characters, as they struggle with the consequences of their own choices,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video. “We are incredibly excited to present our fifth project with Excel Media and Entertainment, with whom we share a common vision to tell authentic, rooted, and relatable stories across genres. We are confident that Bambai Meri Jaan will resonate with our viewers not just in India, but across the world.”

Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Media and Entertainment said, “Set in the post-independence era, Bambai Meri Jaan chronicles the birth of the underworld in Mumbai set against the backdrop of a free nation. Viewers will witness a gripping gangster thriller, exploring the classic, universal battle of good versus evil. We are truly delighted to be working with Prime Video yet again to bring another thought-provoking series to our viewers around the world.”

Shujaat Saudagar, the creator of the show, shared, “Bambai Meri Jaan deals with the complexity of nature vs. nurture. Thematically stories that relate to dysfunctional relationships have always attracted me to tell a cinematic narrative. Bambai Meri Jaan weaves the saga of a family inhabiting and growing through their trials and tribulations alongside burgeoning post-independent Mumbai. We can’t wait to see viewers’ reactions to the series that is so close to our hearts.”