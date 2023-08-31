Vikrant Massey to be seen in Ruskin Bond’s story adaptation

Actor Vikrant Massey is on a roll. The actor who is gearing up for the release of his next film 12th Fail is set for another exciting venture.

The Haseen Dillruba actor is collaborating with debutant director Niranjan Iyengar’s film in which he is playing the lead in one of the adaptations of Ruskin Bond’s story.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of 12th Fail.

In the movie, Vikrant embraced a fresh persona as a Hindi medium student.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film stars Vikrant Massey in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The film is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel, about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. It is also inspired by millions of true stories of students attempting the world’s toughest competitive exam – UPSC.

It takes an authentic approach, shot in real locations with real students, providing a glimpse into the life of UPSC students, their grit, integrity, determination, and the enduring friendships they develop.

The film has been the talk of the town for many reasons, mainly for being the first film to be shot in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, the hub of Hindi medium UPSC preparations.

Apart from these, Vikrant will be seen in Aditya Nimbalkar’s directorial Sector 36.