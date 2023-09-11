25 C
London
Monday, September 11, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentPop group Westlife to come to India with ‘The Wild Dreams’
Entertainment

Pop group Westlife to come to India with ‘The Wild Dreams’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Popular Irish music group Westlife is set to enthrall fans in India as the band travels to the country for its much-anticipated “The Wild Dreams” Tour this November.

The global bestselling pop band, consisting of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily, will perform live in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi as part of the India leg of the “The Wild Dreams” Tour. The show is brought to India by BookMyShow Live.

The tour will kick-off at the Members Enclosure, RWITC, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai on November 24, followed by Embassy International Riding School Ground, Bengaluru on November 25 and culminate at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on November 26, 2023.

“India has always held a special place in our hearts. We are so excited to share The Wild Dreams tour with all of our fans in India. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories with us!” Westlife said in a statement.

During the concerts, the group is expected to perform their greatest hits including “Swear It Again”, “If I Let You Go”, “Uptown Girl” and “Hello My Love” as well as fresh pop anthems such as “Star Light” and “Alone Together” from the 2021 special-edition studio album “Wild Dreams”, released to critical acclaim.

The global pop sensation kicked off the tour in 2022 performing across the UK, including a sold-out headline show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

This year, the tour has travelled across a few more cities in Europe, the UK as well as USA and will soon go to China, the Middle East and South Africa.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Dev Patel is a really good actor but an even better director’: ‘Monkey Man’ star Sobhita Dhulipala
Next article
Anil Kapoor to attend Toronto International Film Festival for ‘Thank You For Coming’ world premiere

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Anil Kapoor to attend Toronto International Film Festival for ‘Thank You For Coming’ world premiere

Entertainment 0
The renowned actor and producer, Anil Kapoor, is confirmed...

Raised Jagtar Singh Johal’s case with Modi: Sunak

UK News 0
PRIME Minister Rishi Sunak said he had spoken with...

G20 leaders’ declaration ‘confirms’ Russia’s isolation over Ukraine says Macron

News 0
French president Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday (10) that...

Popular

Anil Kapoor to attend Toronto International Film Festival for ‘Thank You For Coming’ world premiere

Entertainment 0
The renowned actor and producer, Anil Kapoor, is confirmed...

Raised Jagtar Singh Johal’s case with Modi: Sunak

UK News 0
PRIME Minister Rishi Sunak said he had spoken with...

G20 leaders’ declaration ‘confirms’ Russia’s isolation over Ukraine says Macron

News 0
French president Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday (10) that...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc