Anil Kapoor to attend Toronto International Film Festival for ‘Thank You For Coming’ world premiere

By: Shelbin MS

The renowned actor and producer, Anil Kapoor, is confirmed to attend the 46th Toronto International Film Festival 2023 with his presence. The anticipation rises as Anil Kapoor’s upcoming film, Thank You For Coming, is set for a glamorous World Gala Premiere at the distinguished and luxurious Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto.

Anil Kapoor shares with enthusiasm, “You know, I’ve been wanting to attend TIFF ever since Slumdog Millionaire! That year, I travelled to pretty much all the celebrated festivals for Slumdog – from BFI at London to Cannes and everything in between. The only festival I couldn’t attend then was TIFF and that was only because my visa didn’t arrive in time for me to be there. So TIFF has been on my bucket list ever since! I may not have been able to attend the festival then as part of the cast of a movie, but this year I get to be there in the capacity of a proud producer! Thank You For Coming has so much heart, soul, and sass, and I’m so grateful to be a part of its showcase on such a hallowed platform!”

Anil Kapoor will be graced by the presence of admired stars such as Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi during this momentous event. Accompanying them will be the distinguished Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and Director Karan Boolani.

The trailer for the film premiered last week, sparking immense excitement, particularly among global female viewers. Its audacious and offbeat narrative ensures Thank You For Coming is anticipated to be the standout at TIFF this year!

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023.

Shelbin MS

