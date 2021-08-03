The shooting of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s untitled film is currently going on. The movie is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles.

A few days ago, the makers had announced that it will be releasing on Makar Sankranti next year. But, now, finally, the official release date has been announced. Well, it will release on 12th January 2021, two days before the festival of Sankranti.

The makers took to Twitter to announce the release date and also revealed that the first song from the movie will be out soon. Sithara Entertainments tweeted, “Gear up for the Biggest Battle of Self-Esteem, #ProductionNo12 in theatres 12 Jan 2022 Be ready to experience the FIRST SINGLE veryy soonnn Power Star @PawanKalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @MusicThaman @MenenNithya @saagar_chandrak @vamsi84 @NavinNooli.”

Directed by Saagar K. Chandra, the film also stars Nithya Menen in the lead role. The announcement about her casting was done a couple of days ago.

While announcing that Nithya has joined the cast, the makers had tweeted, ““We are extremely delighted to welcome an exceptional & proficient talent @menennithya on board for our #ProductionNo12 ⭐ #BheemlaNayak Power Star @PawanKalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @MusicThaman @saagar_chandrak @dop007 @vamsi84 @NavinNooli.”

During the Sankranti weekend there are two more biggies slated to release, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata.