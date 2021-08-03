Akshay Kumar has many interesting projects lined up and one of them is Aanand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan. The shooting of the film kickstarted in Mumbai, India, a few weeks ago, and recently, the team wrapped up a schedule in the city.

Akshay took to Twitter to inform his fans about it, and also praised the team of the movie. He tweeted, “I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62 . My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar , thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent.”

He further wrote, “And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor.”

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay and Aanand’s second film together. The director-actor duo has worked together in Atrangi Re which is yet to release. The movie, which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan was slated to hit the big screens this month, but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Bell Bottom. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 19th August 2021. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

Apart from Raksha Bandhan and Bell Bottom, Akshay will be seen in movies like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu.