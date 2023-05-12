Bollywood actress Parineeeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged after being rumoured to date for a long time. Adding up to the suggested date of May 13 set for the engagement, the actress’ house in Bandra is all decked up with beautiful lights.

On Thursday, in the latest photos from the house of Parineeti, decorative lighting could be seen all over the balcony area as the family gears up for the engagement. The decoration seems bright to mark the announcement of a new couple in B-town.

As per a source, the duo will exchange the rings on May 13 in Delhi. Around 150 close friends and family members have been invited to the ceremony, the sources added.

Several members from the political and film fraternity are expected to attend the function. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their “union”. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav’s pictures.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes,” he said in a tweet.

Parineeti and Raghav’s dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.