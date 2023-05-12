After the grand success of Seasons 1 and 2, Netflix is set to bring Bridgerton Season 3 to our television screens. The team reportedly wrapped up filming for season 3 in March 2023 and now everyone is wondering when they can finally binge-watch the new episodes of the high-profile historical drama. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming season.

When will Bridgerton Season 3 premiere?

Netflix has not announced any premiere date for Bridgerton Season 3 yet. According to reports, filming for season 3 was completed in March. If that is true, the team will take another five to six months to work on post-production work. Moreover, Netflix recently dropped Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story a couple of days ago, which has turned out to be one of the most-watched shows on the platform. The streamer would never release two seasons within such a short period of time, which means that the audience will have to wait a little more before they finally immerse themselves into the world of Bridgerton 3. There is, however, no reason to think that Netflix is going to push the show to 2024. Chances are high that Bridgerton 3 will land on Christmas 2023.

Who all are on the cast of Bridgerton Season 3?

The new season of Bridgerton will introduce the audience to a host of new cast members. As per reports, Hannah Dodd will take over the role of Francesca Bridgerton. Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon are on board to play central characters. Jonathan Bailey will once again return as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton. We could also see a number of new cast members that were introduced in season 2 return for small roles in season 3, such as Charithra Chandran as Kate’s sister Edwina and Calam Lynch as Eloise’s love interest Theo Sharpe.

What’s the official logline of Bridgerton Season 3?

Here is the official logline of Bridgerton Season 3 released by Netflix: “From Shondaland and new showrunner Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!