Pakistan positions itself at center of US-Iran diplomatic efforts

Highlights:

Pakistan proposes Islamabad as a venue for US-Iran talks

Pakistan engages in back-channel diplomacy between Washington and Tehran

Donald Trump describes talks as “productive,” while Iran denies direct negotiations

Pakistan coordinates with regional players including Egypt and Turkey

Experts say a quick breakthrough remains unlikely

Pakistan is positioning itself as a central diplomatic actor in the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Iran, and Israel. As the situation remains volatile, Pakistan has offered to host potential talks between US and Iranian officials in Islamabad, signaling its intent to act as a mediator.

Pakistan’s approach reflects a balancing strategy. It has publicly condemned strikes on Iran while also calling for restraint from all sides. This positioning allows Pakistan to maintain working relationships across competing blocs, including Iran, Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

The proposal to host talks in Islamabad comes amid continued efforts by multiple countries to prevent further escalation. Pakistan’s geographic and political positioning has allowed it to maintain communication channels with key stakeholders, strengthening its role in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Pakistan engages in high-level contacts to support mediation

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Recent high-level engagements highlight Pakistan’s mediation efforts. Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir reportedly held discussions with US president Donald Trump. At the same time, Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

These interactions coincided with a slight easing of tensions after Trump delayed a previously stated threat to target Iran’s power infrastructure. Trump said the decision followed “very good and productive” conversations with Tehran.

However, Iran has denied engaging in direct negotiations with the United States. Iranian officials have instead acknowledged indirect communication through intermediary countries, including Pakistan.

“Over the past few days, messages were received via certain friendly states conveying the US request for negotiations to end the war. Appropriate responses were given [to those initiatives] in accordance with the country’s fundamental positions,” said Esmaeil Baqaei.

Pakistan’s involvement in these exchanges reflects its role in facilitating indirect dialogue at a time when formal negotiations remain limited.

Pakistan supports back-channel diplomacy between US and Iran

Reports indicate that Pakistan has been involved in back-channel diplomacy between Iranian officials and members of Trump’s team, including envoys such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. These communications are part of broader efforts to keep dialogue open despite public disagreements.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has also reportedly maintained multiple contacts with Iran’s leadership since the conflict began. In parallel, Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar has briefed Arab counterparts on Islamabad’s mediation efforts.

Pakistan’s neutrality has contributed to its diplomatic positioning. Unlike some regional players, Pakistan does not host US military bases, which has reduced its exposure to direct retaliation and allowed it to engage with Iran without significant constraints.

Pakistan mediation faces limits as tensions persist

While Pakistan continues to position itself as a mediator, the overall outlook for a resolution remains uncertain. The White House has not provided details on ongoing discussions. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the United States will not negotiate through the news media.”

Iran has also maintained a firm stance, particularly on strategic issues such as the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed claims of negotiations.

“Fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped,” he said.

Analysts caution that expectations for a breakthrough should remain limited. Current efforts are largely focused on indirect engagement rather than formal talks. According to expert Sanam Vakil, multiple countries are “scrambling” to reduce tensions, but conditions are not yet in place for a negotiated settlement.

Pakistan’s diplomatic push highlights its attempt to expand its regional role. However, with both the US and Iran maintaining firm positions, the path to a sustained agreement remains complex and uncertain.