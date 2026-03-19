Iran strike on Qatar LNG hub disrupts global gas supply, raises India concerns

Highlights:

Iran strike halted production at Qatar’s largest LNG export hub

Global gas and oil supply chains face disruption

Strait of Hormuz shipping routes affected by security risks

India relies on Qatar for a large share of LNG imports

Supply constraints may lead to reduced industrial gas usage in India

Global energy markets have been disrupted after Iran launched a missile strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial city, which hosts the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility. The attack led to a complete halt in production at the site, creating immediate concerns around global supply availability and pricing stability.

The Ras Laffan complex plays a central role in international LNG trade. Any disruption at this scale directly affects supply chains across Asia, Europe, and other import-dependent regions. Following the strike, market sentiment shifted quickly, with expectations of tighter supply and upward pressure on energy prices.

Iran escalation in the Gulf region and energy infrastructure risks

The latest Iran strike comes amid ongoing escalation in the Middle East involving the United States and Israel. Iran has responded to recent military actions by targeting both strategic and economic infrastructure across the Gulf region.

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This includes energy assets that are critical to global markets. The attack on Qatar’s LNG hub marks a significant development, as it moves beyond military targets and directly affects global energy supply systems. Gulf countries, which rely heavily on hydrocarbon exports, are closely monitoring the situation.

Earlier in March, Iran had already carried out strikes on Qatari gas fields, leading to temporary production suspensions by QatarEnergy. These actions were reportedly linked to earlier strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field, part of the world’s largest natural gas reserve shared between Iran and Qatar.

Iran-linked tensions disrupt Strait of Hormuz shipping

The broader impact of the Iran conflict is also visible in maritime trade routes. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and gas transport, has seen major disruptions.

Nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes through this route. Due to rising security risks, tanker movement has slowed significantly, with several vessels delayed or stranded near key ports. This has added further pressure to already strained global energy supplies.

Shipping disruptions linked to Iran tensions are contributing to volatility in both oil and gas markets, increasing uncertainty for importing nations.

Iran conflict raises energy security concerns for India

The Iran-linked disruption has direct implications for India, which depends heavily on imported natural gas. Around half of India’s gas demand is met through imports, with Qatar accounting for roughly 40 percent of LNG supplies.

India consumes about 189 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) of natural gas. Domestic production meets just over half of this requirement, making imports essential for maintaining supply balance.

With the disruption at Ras Laffan, Indian energy companies are facing immediate supply challenges. State-run firms have already started exploring alternative sources to compensate for reduced inflows from Qatar.

Iran supply shock may impact India’s industry and prices

Experts indicate that continued disruption linked to Iran could force India to adjust its energy usage. Industrial sectors and power generation units, which rely heavily on gas, may see reduced allocations if supply constraints persist.

Higher import costs are also likely, as global prices respond to reduced supply and logistical challenges. This could impact businesses and consumers, especially in sectors sensitive to fuel price fluctuations.

The Iran situation adds another layer of uncertainty to India’s energy planning, particularly at a time when demand remains steady and global supply conditions are tightening.