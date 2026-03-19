Pakistan missile program: US warns of potential long-range threat to homeland

Highlights:

Pakistan missile program could evolve to target the US, according to Tulsi Gabbard

Global missile threats to the US may increase from 3,000 to over 16,000 by 2035

China and Russia are developing systems designed to bypass US defenses

North Korea already possesses ICBMs capable of reaching the US

Covert tactics and proxy conflicts are increasingly shaping global security dynamics

The United States is facing a shifting and increasingly complex missile threat environment, with intelligence officials warning that countries including Pakistan are advancing capabilities that could eventually pose risks to the American homeland.

Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Tulsi Gabbard outlined concerns about the pace and scale of missile development globally. She stated that Pakistan’s ongoing missile program could, over time, lead to the development of long-range systems capable of reaching the United States.

Pakistan missile program and long-range capability concerns

Gabbard said that Pakistan is actively working on expanding its ballistic missile capabilities. While the country does not currently possess intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of striking the US, its trajectory suggests that such capability could emerge in the future.

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The Pakistan missile program remains a key area of observation for US intelligence agencies. Officials are tracking how technological advancements and testing could extend the range and effectiveness of Pakistan’s arsenal. The concern is not based on immediate capability, but on long-term development trends tied to the Pakistan missile program.

Pakistan in global missile competition

Major powers such as China and Russia are investing in next-generation missile systems designed to evade or penetrate US missile defense networks. These include hypersonic weapons and other advanced platforms that reduce interception time and increase the difficulty of defense. While Pakistan’s capabilities are not at the same level, the Pakistan missile program is developing within this evolving global environment.

The assessment also pointed to existing threats from North Korea, which already possesses ICBMs capable of reaching US territory and continues to expand its nuclear arsenal. At the same time, Iran has demonstrated space-launch technologies that could potentially be adapted for missile development. According to Gabbard, Iran could produce a militarily viable ICBM before 2035 if it chooses to pursue that path.

Pakistan and US military response

The report referenced ongoing US military actions, including Operation Epic Fury, which targeted Iran’s missile infrastructure. Officials are still evaluating the full impact of these strikes on Iran’s production capacity and overall missile capabilities.

In addition to traditional missile systems, the intelligence assessment highlighted the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles, particularly one-way attack drones that function similarly to missiles. Despite this trend, countries such as China, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, and Russia are expected to continue prioritizing advanced missile technologies. Their strategies are likely to combine high-end systems with lower-cost, expendable weapons to strain and overwhelm defense systems.

Pakistan and shift toward covert conflict

The report also noted a shift toward indirect and covert forms of conflict. Countries including Pakistan, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates are increasingly using proxy forces, lethal aid, and direct military involvement to influence regional conflicts. At the same time, tactics that fall below the threshold of open warfare are becoming more common, including sabotage, targeted assassinations, cyber operations, and the manipulation of migration flows.

Overall, the assessment outlines a more volatile global security environment where both advanced missile systems and unconventional tactics are shaping how countries compete. The Pakistan missile program is part of this broader trend, with US intelligence focusing on how such capabilities could evolve over the long term and alter future threat calculations.