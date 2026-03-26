Iran blocks Pakistan-bound ship in Strait of Hormuz amid escalating conflict

Highlights:

Iran stopped a Pakistan-bound container ship for lacking transit authorization

Iran is enforcing stricter control over the Strait of Hormuz

Most tanker traffic in the region has been disrupted

Pakistan is positioning itself as a potential mediator

Prolonged Iran conflict risks economic and security fallout

Iran has blocked a Pakistan-bound container vessel from entering the Strait of Hormuz, citing a lack of required transit authorization. The move reflects Iran’s increasing control over maritime activity in the region as the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel continues.

The vessel, identified as SELEN, was traveling from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Karachi in Pakistan when it was intercepted by Iranian naval forces. Officials from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the ship was denied passage for failing to meet coordination and legal requirements.

IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri stated that all vessels must obtain prior approval before entering the strait. He said Iran is enforcing stricter oversight of maritime traffic and ensuring compliance with its regulations during the ongoing conflict.

Iran increases control over Strait of Hormuz shipping

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The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global shipping route, carrying nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil and gas supplies. Iran’s actions in the waterway are having a direct impact on international energy markets and shipping operations.

Although Iran has not formally closed the strait, access is now conditional. Iranian authorities have said that non-hostile vessels may still pass through, but only after prior coordination. Ships linked to countries or entities considered adversarial risk being denied entry.

Maritime traffic in the region has been significantly affected. Reports indicate that most tanker movement has slowed or stopped following the escalation of conflict that began on February 28 involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The disruption highlights the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s ability to influence global supply chains through its control of the passage.

Iran conflict disrupts global energy and trade flows

The ongoing Iran conflict has already caused major disruptions to global trade flows. With tanker traffic reduced, concerns are growing over potential supply shortages and rising energy prices.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a key link between the Persian Gulf and international markets. Any restriction in this route directly impacts oil-exporting countries and energy-dependent economies worldwide.

Iran’s position remains that it is not fully blocking the route but regulating it under current conditions. However, the practical effect has been a sharp decline in vessel movement, contributing to uncertainty in global markets.

Iran conflict disrupts global energy and trade flows

The ongoing Iran conflict has already caused major disruptions to global trade flows. With tanker traffic reduced, concerns are growing over potential supply shortages and rising energy prices.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a key link between the Persian Gulf and international markets. Any restriction in this route directly impacts oil-exporting countries and energy-dependent economies worldwide.

Iran’s position remains that it is not fully blocking the route but regulating it under current conditions. However, the practical effect has been a sharp decline in vessel movement, contributing to uncertainty in global markets.

Pakistan seeks mediator role in Iran conflict

Pakistan is attempting to position itself as a mediator in the Iran conflict. Islamabad has offered to facilitate dialogue between Tehran and Washington, leveraging its diplomatic ties with both sides.

The move reflects Pakistan’s broader strategy to play a constructive role in regional stability. Its outreach includes engagement with US leadership, including former President Donald Trump.

If successful, Pakistan’s mediation effort could strengthen its international standing. Observers have drawn comparisons to its historical involvement in backchannel diplomacy that contributed to the US-China rapprochement in the early 1970s.