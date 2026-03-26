Modi, Trump iscuss strait of Hormuz stability as Middle East tensions escalate

Highlights:

Modi and Trump held their first call since US-Israel strikes on Iran

Both leaders stressed keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure

India highlighted risks to energy security and global supply chains

Nearly 40% of India’s crude imports pass through the route

Modi called for de-escalation and a return to stability

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Tuesday (25) to address the escalating situation in the Middle East, focusing on the need to maintain stability in global energy routes. The discussion comes at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty following recent military developments involving Iran.

This was the first direct interaction between the two leaders since the United States and Israel conducted coordinated military strikes on Iran on February 28. The escalation has triggered widespread concern over the security of key maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil transportation.

Both sides indicated that the conversation centered on ensuring uninterrupted energy flows and avoiding further destabilization in the region. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most strategically important waterways in the world, carrying a substantial share of global crude oil shipments.

Modi highlights importance of Strait of Hormuz for India’s energy security

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During the call, Modi reiterated India’s position on the need for de-escalation and a return to peace. He emphasized that safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz is essential not only for regional stability but also for maintaining balance in the global economy.

India’s dependence on the route underscores the urgency of the issue. Nearly 40 per cent of the country’s crude oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a key component of national energy security. Any disruption could have immediate and significant consequences for supply chains and economic stability.

The ongoing tensions have already affected sectors including aviation, shipping, and natural gas distribution. Market volatility linked to the crisis has also raised concerns among policymakers and industry stakeholders.

Modi addresses domestic concerns over Middle East crisis

Earlier in the week, Modi spoke in parliament about the evolving situation, acknowledging the scale of the challenges posed by the crisis. He reassured lawmakers that India remains prepared to handle potential disruptions.

He pointed to strong economic fundamentals and the availability of sufficient reserves of essential resources, including petroleum, fertilizers, and coal, as factors that would help the country manage short-term supply risks.

The government’s position reflects a broader effort to maintain stability at home while closely monitoring international developments that could affect critical imports.

Modi-Trump call confirms focus on global energy stability

A White House official confirmed that the conversation between Modi and Trump took place but did not disclose additional details about the exchange. The limited disclosure suggests ongoing diplomatic sensitivity around the issue.

The broader international community continues to track developments in the Middle East closely. With tensions still high, the emphasis remains on preventing further escalation and ensuring that vital trade routes remain operational.