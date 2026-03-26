Iran permits India, select nations limited access through Strait of Hormuz amid conflict

Highlights:

Iran permits India, China, Russia, Iraq, and Pakistan to use the Strait of Hormuz

Iran restricts passage for adversaries and their allies

Strait of Hormuz carries nearly 20 percent of global oil and LNG trade

Oil and gas prices rise due to supply concerns

India steps up diplomatic efforts to secure energy flows

Iran has allowed India and a group of selected countries to continue commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, even as it imposes tighter restrictions on vessels linked to rival nations. The decision comes amid ongoing conflict in West Asia that has already disrupted shipping routes and energy markets.

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, countries including India, China, Russia, Iraq, and Pakistan have been granted access to transit the narrow waterway. He described these nations as “friendly,” indicating that Iran is prioritizing strategic ties during the current conflict.

At the same time, Iran has restricted passage for ships associated with its adversaries. Araghchi described the region as a “war zone,” making it clear that vessels linked to hostile nations or their allies would not be permitted to pass.

Iran decision impacts Strait of Hormuz energy flows

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The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical global energy corridors, handling nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disruption in this route has immediate consequences for global supply chains.

Iran’s restrictions have already contributed to a rise in oil and gas prices, with markets reacting to the risk of prolonged disruption. Import-dependent countries are closely monitoring developments as uncertainty continues.

The partial reopening of the route for selected nations provides limited relief but does not fully restore normal shipping operations. The situation remains sensitive, with geopolitical tensions influencing access to the waterway.

Iran allows Indian vessels amid restricted transit

Recent movements highlight the limited access granted by Iran. Indian-flagged vessels, including ‘Shivalik’ and ‘Nanda Devi’, were able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz carrying approximately 92,700 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.

The vessel ‘Nanda Devi’ arrived at Vadinar Port in Gujarat after completing its transit, marking a rare instance of commercial passage during the ongoing disruption. These shipments are critical for maintaining India’s domestic energy supply.

Iran tensions raise concerns for India’s energy security

India depends significantly on West Asia for crude oil and LNG imports, making continued access through the Strait of Hormuz essential. Any sustained disruption could affect fuel availability, pricing stability, and broader economic conditions.

Indian officials have been actively tracking developments and engaging in diplomatic efforts to ensure that energy supplies remain uninterrupted. Over the past two weeks, New Delhi has increased outreach aimed at reducing tensions and maintaining access to critical shipping routes.

India has also highlighted that disruptions in energy flows could extend beyond fuel, affecting fertilizer supply chains that rely on imported inputs linked to oil and gas.

Iran faces global pressure over Strait of Hormuz restrictions

The situation has drawn international attention, with the United States and its allies emphasizing the need for unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump has issued a warning urging Tehran to fully reopen the waterway, stating that continued restrictions could lead to serious consequences. Global stakeholders view free movement through the strait as essential to maintaining economic stability.