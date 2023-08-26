17.2 C
London
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentOscar winner MM Keeravani lauds Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ performance
Entertainment

Oscar winner MM Keeravani lauds Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ performance

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

SRK on working with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years

Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience about his reunion...
Entertainment

Venice Film Festival to hold flash mob in solidarity with Iranian people

The organisers of the Venice Film Festival will hold...
Entertainment

Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj condemn Muzaffarnagar slap incident

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and actors Renuka Shahane and...
Headline Story

Labour MP calls for inquiry into ‘horrifying’ chapati study

A LABOUR MP has called for an inquiry into...
UK News

William Gladstone’s family apologises for slave-owning past

THE descendants of former prime minister William Gladstone apologised...

Oscar winner MM Keeravani heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut for her role in Chandramukhi 2 at the movie’s audio launch event.

Chandramukhi 2 team had its grand audio launch in Chennai on Friday. The event was attended by several celebs from the Tamil film industry.

“She has given a stunning performance and everyone will get blown away after seeing Kangana’s shocking act as Chandramukhi on the big screen,” the music composer said in a statement.

Chandramukhi 2 is Kangana Ranaut’s foray into the horror-comedy genre opposite Raghava Lawrence.

Kangana on Friday shared a picture with MM Keeravani from the movie’s audio launch event.

Kangana posed with Keeravani and dropped the picture on her Instagram story along with a caption. “With my absolute favourite and the Pride of Bharata, academy and multiple national awards recipient Shri MM Keeravani.”

The music for Chandramukhi 2 has been composed by Keeravani.

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Recently, makers released the film’s second single track ‘Moruniye’ featuring Raghava Lawrence. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani, sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek.

In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king’s court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen as an Air Force pilot in Tejas.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
SRK on working with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

SRK on working with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience about his reunion...

Venice Film Festival to hold flash mob in solidarity with Iranian people

Entertainment 0
The organisers of the Venice Film Festival will hold...

Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj condemn Muzaffarnagar slap incident

Entertainment 0
Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and actors Renuka Shahane and...

Popular

SRK on working with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience about his reunion...

Venice Film Festival to hold flash mob in solidarity with Iranian people

Entertainment 0
The organisers of the Venice Film Festival will hold...

Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj condemn Muzaffarnagar slap incident

Entertainment 0
Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and actors Renuka Shahane and...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc