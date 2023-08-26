17.2 C
London
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSRK on working with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years
Entertainment

SRK on working with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Oscar winner MM Keeravani lauds Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ performance

Oscar winner MM Keeravani heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut...
Entertainment

Venice Film Festival to hold flash mob in solidarity with Iranian people

The organisers of the Venice Film Festival will hold...
Entertainment

Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj condemn Muzaffarnagar slap incident

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and actors Renuka Shahane and...
Headline Story

Labour MP calls for inquiry into ‘horrifying’ chapati study

A LABOUR MP has called for an inquiry into...
UK News

William Gladstone’s family apologises for slave-owning past

THE descendants of former prime minister William Gladstone apologised...

Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience about his reunion with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on sharing screen space after a gap of 17 years.

Shah Rukh on Saturday conducted an interactive session on X (formerly known as Twitter) during which he shared how he felt after working with Big B after so many years.

One of the users asked wrote, “Kuch line for @SrBachchan ke liye.”

To which, Shah Rukh responded, “ It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let you know he beat me in the run!!!!”

If the recent reports are to be believed then both the actors are set to share the screen space again after 17 years.

According to an inside source, there is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh and SRK will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.

The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like MohabbateinKabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film is due in cinemas on December 22.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Venice Film Festival to hold flash mob in solidarity with Iranian people
Next article
Oscar winner MM Keeravani lauds Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ performance

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Oscar winner MM Keeravani lauds Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ performance

Entertainment 0
Oscar winner MM Keeravani heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut...

Venice Film Festival to hold flash mob in solidarity with Iranian people

Entertainment 0
The organisers of the Venice Film Festival will hold...

Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj condemn Muzaffarnagar slap incident

Entertainment 0
Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and actors Renuka Shahane and...

Popular

Oscar winner MM Keeravani lauds Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ performance

Entertainment 0
Oscar winner MM Keeravani heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut...

Venice Film Festival to hold flash mob in solidarity with Iranian people

Entertainment 0
The organisers of the Venice Film Festival will hold...

Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj condemn Muzaffarnagar slap incident

Entertainment 0
Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and actors Renuka Shahane and...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc