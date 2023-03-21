One of India’s most sought-after actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui is truly an inspiration in many ways. From humble beginnings to achieving global fame, he is proof that with hard work, dedication, and a can-do attitude, you can make your dreams come true. His journey from being a watchman to a global superstar has certainly been a motivation for the youth to forge ahead towards their goals and dreams.

While talking about the importance of hard work in his success, he says during an interview, “I have had my own struggles with gas connection and passports. I used to not get that easily. Since I didn’t have documents, I still kept on going and eventually got them. All this while I have realized that I had to make an effort for everything. Nothing happened for me on the basis of luck. It was all hard work. The amount of hard work I have put in if anybody who does this much will reach higher places than I have reached so far.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films which includes films like Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut.