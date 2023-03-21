Actor-politician Kirron Kher has tested positive for coronavirus. The 70-year-old veteran shared the news in a post on Twitter on Monday evening and urged all those who came in contact with her to get tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested,” Kher tweeted.

The BJP MP from Chandigarh is best known for appearances in critically-acclaimed movies such as Bariwali, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Apne and Dostana. She is married to veteran actor Anupam Kher.

In 2021, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She bounced back after undergoing treatment.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India logged 699 new cases of coronavirus, while the active cases increased to 6,559.

The death toll increased to 5,30,808 with two deaths.