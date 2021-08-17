Nidhhi Agerwal made her acting debut with the 2017 release Munna Michael in which she was paired opposite Tiger Shroff. After making her debut in Bollywood, she moved her ways towards South, and has featured in many successful films in Tamil and Telugu.

The actress currently has many interesting movies lined up and one of them is director Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu which also stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. On Tuesday (17), Nidhhi celebrates her 28th birthday, so the makers of the film have unveiled her first look poster.

Krish took to Twitter to share the poster with everyone. He tweeted, “Beauty as ELEGANT & RADIANT as the Moon… We wish our gorgeous #PANCHAMI @AgerwalNidhhi a very Happy Birthday! Red heart – Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu @PawanKalyan @AMRatnamOfI @ADayakarRao2 @mmkeeravaani @gnanashekarvs @saimadhav_burra @benlock @aishureddy82 @HHVMFilm.”

Well, the first look poster featuring Nidhhi is wonderful, and the actress is looking damn pretty in it.

Apart from Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Nidhhi will be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s next and Hero. Recently, she also featured in the music video Saath Kya Nibhaoge opposite Sonu Sood. The song was directed by Farah Khan.

Meanwhile, reportedly, Hari Hara Veera Mallu also stars Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez. But, there’s no official announcement about it. The movie is being shot in Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The music of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is composed by M. M. Keeravani.