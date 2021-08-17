Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become the chairperson of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. On Tuesday (17), the actress took to Twitter to inform her fans about it.

She posted a video and wrote, “Now more than ever we need to talk to each other, to listen to each other and understand how we see the world, and cinema is the best medium for doing this.” – Martin Scorsese It is with that thought I’m proud to take on a new role, as Chairperson of the @MumbaiFilmFest.”

The actress further wrote, “Working alongside an amazing team of like-minded individuals, we’re reimagining the festival with a new creative vision that is attuned to the radical changes the world has witnessed in the last 2 years. I’m very excited about this new chapter for the festival as well as for me.”

In the video, PeeCee has stated, “If the goal is to create a platform to showcase Indian cinema to the world, then I am all in, and with that spirit I am proud to be taking on the role of chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. I have always believed that Indian cinema, from across every part of the country has so much to offer to the world. It’s a mission that I had set for myself and one that’s very close to my heart. It was a key objective when I started my production company Purple Pebble Pictures. So, I am looking forward to expanding and championing this even further.”

Priyanka’s name was unanimously nominated by MAMI’s Board of Trustees which includes Nita M Ambani (Co-Chairperson), Anupama Chopra (Festival Director), Ajay Bijli, Anand G. Mahindra, Farhan Akhtar, Isha Ambani, Kabir Khan, Kaustubh Dhavse, Kiran Rao, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohan Sippy, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj and Zoya Akhtar.

Talking about PeeCee’s movies, the actress will be seen in films like Matrix 4, Text for You, and Jee Le Zara. She will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s series Citadel.