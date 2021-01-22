After the success of a web series, the makers usually announce its season two. But Neeraj Pandey has taken a different route and he has announced season 1.5 of his web series Special OPS. Titled Special OPS season 1.5: The Himmat Story, the series will star Kay Kar Menon in the lead role who also played the lead in season one.

Neeraj Pandey took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He posted, “हिम्मत के जीवन की वो घटना जो उसे हिम्मत सिंह बनाती है । We go back in time to witness the incident that shaped the Man. #SpecialOPS1.5 #TheHimmatStory #ComingSoon @DisneyplusHSVIP @fridaystorytel1 @kaykaymenon02.”

As the title suggests, the season 1.5 will focus on the story of Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon).

While talking about the series, Neeraj Pandey stated, “Special OPS was conceptualized as a universe which will go beyond the regular narratives of linear seasons and conventional storytelling; and the ensemble of cast and characters does lend itself extremely well. The response by the audiences demanded that we embark on the journey. We are starting off with a unique Special OPS 1.5; which is neither a prequel nor a sequel and with this the audience will be witnessing the back story of the main protagonist Himmat Singh! The series will start with Himmat Singh being assigned to another case, but the deflection point is the same parliament attack that started the series of events. It will be narrated across 3 episodes approximately an hour long each.”

Menon added, “If you thought that you had seen the best of Himmat Singh, you need to wait for Special OPS 1.5 – it is a terrific redemption story! While it’s not a prequel to Special Ops, there is some interesting history about the character that will unfold. As an actor I strive to do different things and being part of a new universe is very exciting.”

President & Head of Disney+ Hotstar, Sunil Rayan stated, “Within weeks of its launch, Special Ops emerged as one of the biggest shows of 2020! We’re excited to venture in this nonlinear format of storytelling that brings alive an entire universe; where stories and different characters can simultaneously co-exist. The scale at which this is being conceived is enormous and speaks of our passion for creating world-class entertainment for our audiences. We will continue to innovate and bring fresh, distinctive content for people to enjoy; and we’re thrilled to partner with Neeraj Pandey to bring alive this ambitious new format, that has never been done in India before”

Special OPS season one had started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in March 2020.