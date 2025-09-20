Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ selected as India’s official submission for 2026 Oscars

Highlights:

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is India’s official submission for the 2026 Oscars.

The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.

It addresses caste bias, religious discrimination, and migrant struggles during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The film premiered at Cannes to a nine-minute standing ovation and received acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Film Federation of India chose it over major commercial films, emphasizing its socially relevant story.

India has officially chosen Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, as its entry for the 2026 Academy Awards. The film, which explores caste bias, systemic discrimination, and the struggles of migrant workers, has already made a strong impression at international film festivals. This selection marks an important milestone for Neeraj Ghaywan, whose previous work, Masaan, earned widespread critical acclaim.

The Story Behind Homebound

Homebound follows two friends from a small town, Chandan (Vishal Jethwa) and Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter), whose shared goal is to become police constables. They see this as a path to stability and dignity. However, they encounter repeated obstacles rooted in caste and religious discrimination. Janhvi Kapoor also stars, portraying a character confronting similar social challenges.

The narrative, inspired by a New York Times report, also captures the harrowing experience of migrant workers during India’s Covid-19 lockdown. Through its focus on personal struggles against a broader social backdrop, the film presents an unflinching look at contemporary issues in Indian society.

Festival Recognition and Critical Reception

Before its Oscar selection, Homebound had already gained international attention. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation. The film later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), earning the position of second runner-up for the International People’s Choice Award. Audiences at both festivals responded positively, a reception that helped pave the way for its recognition as India’s official submission.

The strong festival response demonstrates Neeraj Ghaywan’s ability to create films that resonate with global audiences while staying rooted in Indian social realities.

Significance of India’s Selection

The Film Federation of India selects a single film each year to represent the country at the Academy Awards. This year, Homebound was chosen over several commercial contenders, including Pushpa 2. By selecting Neeraj Ghaywan’s socially conscious drama, the federation is backing a film with a meaningful story rather than one driven solely by box office potential.

India has only had three films nominated in the Best International Feature Film category in the history of the Oscars, making the journey ahead challenging. The team now faces the task of campaigning in the United States to attract the attention of Academy voters.

Statements from the Cast and Filmmakers

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described the selection as a major moment for his team. Producer Karan Johar also expressed pride in backing the film. The involvement of international figures, including Martin Scorsese as executive producer, adds weight to the film’s campaign for recognition.

“This selection places the film in a global spotlight and has thrilled its cast and producers,” Ghaywan said.

The film’s lead actors—Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor—have also expressed excitement about the opportunity to present a socially relevant story to a global audience.

What Comes Next

With its official submission confirmed, the next stage for Neeraj Ghaywan and his team is to campaign in the United States. They will work to ensure that Academy voters view the film and understand its social significance. While India’s films have only rarely reached the Oscar nomination stage, the combination of festival acclaim, a compelling narrative, and international support gives Homebound a competitive advantage.

The selection of Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound underscores the director’s growing influence in Indian cinema and highlights the increasing recognition of socially conscious storytelling on a global scale.