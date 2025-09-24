22.2 C
Zelenskyy disputes Trump’s claim, says India ‘mostly with Ukraine’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands prior to their talks at the Mariinskyi Palace on August 23, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 23, AFP journalists saw, in the Indian leader's first visit to the war-torn country. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s accusation that India is one of the primary funders of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In a recent interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Zelenskyy said that India is “mostly with Ukraine,” acknowledging that while there are energy challenges, New Delhi remains an important partner for Kyiv and the global effort to end the conflict.

His remarks come shortly after Trump’s address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where the American president directly named India and China as key enablers of Moscow’s campaign through their continued imports of Russian oil. Trump also announced stiff 25 percent “penalty tariffs” on Indian goods as part of efforts to curb Russian revenue.

Zelenskyy, however, adopted a conciliatory tone, emphasizing the importance of keeping India engaged diplomatically and economically. He expressed hope that India would gradually shift its energy policy and reduce reliance on Russian crude.

Stressing the need for global unity, Zelenskyy called on European nations to deepen ties with New Delhi, believing that stronger partnerships could help shape India’s stance on Russia and push it toward a more balanced position.

Despite his differences with Trump on India’s role, Zelenskyy noted that his latest conversation with the U.S. president was encouraging. He said Trump had shown a willingness to support Ukraine “to the very end,” which he described as a positive sign. “He wants, and I want, what our people want — to finish this war as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy said, underscoring his commitment to peace.

India has repeatedly defended its Russian oil imports, saying the trade does not violate any international sanctions and is critical for maintaining economic stability.

Officials in New Delhi have also pointed out what they view as Western hypocrisy, noting that the United States and European nations still purchase significant amounts of Russian goods.

Zelenskyy’s comments are seen as an effort to keep India engaged as a diplomatic player while countering the narrative that New Delhi is actively funding Russia’s war. As the conflict drags on, Kyiv appears determined to balance criticism with outreach, positioning India as a potential partner in shaping a path toward peace.

