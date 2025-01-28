1.8 C
New York
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsNASA astronaut shares photos of Maha Kumbh Mela from space
India News

NASA astronaut shares photos of Maha Kumbh Mela from space

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The Maha Kumbh gathering captured by NASA’s International Space Station. (Photo: X @astro_Pettit)

Related stories

India News

India uses AI for safety at Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering, began...
India News

Immigration fast track service rolled out across major Indian airports

Home Minister Amit Shah launched the ‘Fast Track Immigration-Trusted...
India News

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Suspect detained for questioning

Mumbai Police detained a suspect on Friday (17) in...
India News

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan ‘out of danger’ after stabbing incident at Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger...
India News

Man missing since 2008 returns to Bihar village, murder case unravels

A man presumed murdered in 2008 has returned to...

NASA astronaut Don Pettit captured and shared breathtaking images of the Maha Kumbh Mela from the International Space Station (ISS), bringing global attention to the world’s largest human gathering. The images, posted on X on Sunday, depict the illuminated banks of the Ganges during the event.

 

“The radiant brilliance of the Maha Kumbh Mela along the Ganges is truly a sight to behold from space,” Pettit remarked, emphasizing the awe-inspiring scale of the gathering.

 

The Maha Kumbh Mela, known for its massive congregation of devotees and vibrant energy, is a significant cultural and religious event in India. Officials stated that the images reflect the grandeur of the event, which has captivated audiences worldwide.

- Advertisement -

 

Don Pettit, aged 69, is NASA’s oldest active astronaut and has spent 555 days aboard the ISS. He is widely recognized for his contributions to space exploration and his astrophotography, which often offers fresh perspectives on Earth’s landmarks. Among his achievements is the creation of the “Zero-G Cup,” the first patented object developed in space.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India uses AI for safety at Kumbh Mela

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Khushi Kapoor opens up about plastic surgery: ‘People think plastic is the biggest insult, but it’s not a big deal

Entertainment 0
Khushi Kapoor, poised to make her Bollywood debut, has...

UK Trade Secretary to visit India in February for FTA talks

UK News 0
UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will visit...

Indian officials to travel to US for Tahawwur Rana’s extradition following Supreme Court decision

News 0
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is preparing to send...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc