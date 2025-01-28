NASA astronaut shares photos of Maha Kumbh Mela from space

NASA astronaut Don Pettit captured and shared breathtaking images of the Maha Kumbh Mela from the International Space Station (ISS), bringing global attention to the world’s largest human gathering. The images, posted on X on Sunday, depict the illuminated banks of the Ganges during the event.

“The radiant brilliance of the Maha Kumbh Mela along the Ganges is truly a sight to behold from space,” Pettit remarked, emphasizing the awe-inspiring scale of the gathering.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, known for its massive congregation of devotees and vibrant energy, is a significant cultural and religious event in India. Officials stated that the images reflect the grandeur of the event, which has captivated audiences worldwide.

Don Pettit, aged 69, is NASA’s oldest active astronaut and has spent 555 days aboard the ISS. He is widely recognized for his contributions to space exploration and his astrophotography, which often offers fresh perspectives on Earth’s landmarks. Among his achievements is the creation of the “Zero-G Cup,” the first patented object developed in space.