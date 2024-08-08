18.8 C
New York
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Muhammad Yunus arrives in Bangladesh to lead interim government following uprising
News

Muhammad Yunus arrives in Bangladesh to lead interim government following uprising

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Muhammad Yunus prepares to address a press conference upon his arrival at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on August 8. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus returned to Bangladesh on Thursday to assume leadership of a caretaker government, following a student-led uprising that ended Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year tenure as Prime Minister.

 

Yunus landed in Dhaka at approximately 2 pm local time (9 am UK time) on a flight from Paris via Dubai. He is expected to be sworn in as the head of the interim government later on Thursday. The army chief described the transition as the start of a “beautiful democratic process.”

 

A week ago, Yunus’s involvement seemed unlikely as security forces were suppressing protests with lethal force. The military’s shift in allegiance led to Hasina fleeing to India, and celebrations across Bangladesh culminated in Yunus being chosen to lead the interim government.

Prior to his departure for Dhaka, Yunus stated, “I’m looking forward to going back home, seeing what’s happening, and organizing ourselves to resolve the situation.”

 

Legal and military developments have been significant. Yunus, who had been abroad on bail for a politically charged conviction, was acquitted of charges on Wednesday. His legal troubles included over 100 criminal cases and allegations promoted by a state-backed Islamic group.

 

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman voiced support for Yunus, predicting his swearing-in later on Thursday. “I am certain that he will be able to take us through a beautiful democratic process,” Waker said.

 

Yunus plans to organise elections “within a few months.”

 

Details about the interim government remain unclear, but public sentiment is optimistic. Many Bangladeshis, including BNP supporters, have expressed hope for a fair and inclusive government.

 

The unrest that led to Hasina’s resignation began with protests against job quotas and escalated into widespread anti-Hasina demonstrations. Allegations against Hasina included election fraud and human rights abuses, with protests resulting in at least 455 deaths.

 

“The protests represent a significant moment in Bangladesh’s history,” noted Thomas Kean from the International Crisis Group. “The country was at risk of becoming a one-party state, but through peaceful protests led by young people, they managed to remove her from power.”

 

The military’s withdrawal of support for Hasina and subsequent actions were pivotal. Parliament was dissolved, and the police chief was dismissed. The new police chief, Mainul Islam, has promised a “fair and impartial investigation” into recent violence.

 

Political figures including former prime minister Khaleda Zia have been released from house arrest. The military has made significant changes, including demoting generals aligned with Hasina. While mobs have attacked allies of Hasina and caused damage, Dhaka has seen relative peace since Tuesday.

Shelbin MS
