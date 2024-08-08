NASA considers SpaceX option for Sunita William’s return due to Starliner problems

NASA is exploring alternative options for astronaut Sunita Williams, who launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in June aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Due to ongoing technical problems with the Starliner, Williams and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore may need to remain in orbit until February 2025 if the spacecraft remains unsuitable for their return.

The Starliner, which has faced persistent propulsion system issues, has cast doubt on its ability to safely bring the astronauts back to Earth. In response, NASA is considering using SpaceX’s Crew Dragon for the return journey, potentially leaving two seats empty on a Crew Dragon flight scheduled for February 2025 to accommodate the astronauts.

Ken Bowersox, NASA’s space operations chief, stated, “We heard from a lot of folks that had concerns, and the decision was not clear,” highlighting the complexities of the decision-making process.

- Advertisement -

The extension of Williams and Wilmore’s stay contrasts sharply with their originally planned eight-day mission. Boeing has expressed regret over the initial mission expectations, with an executive acknowledging, “It’s my regret that we didn’t just say we’re going to stay up there until we get everything done that we want to go do.”

If required, Boeing will prepare the Starliner for an uncrewed return to Earth. Experts consider such technical issues to be a normal part of experimental spaceflight missions.