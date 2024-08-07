Indian-origin judge Amit Mehta takes on Google in historic antitrust case

Amit Mehta, an Indian-origin US District Court judge, has made headlines with a landmark decision against Google, marking a significant moment in antitrust law. Judge Mehta’s ruling has accused Google of engaging in monopolistic practices by securing its position as the default search engine and ad provider through exclusive deals. This ruling could have far-reaching implications for the tech industry and beyond.

Mehta’s most significant rulings came recently in an antitrust case against Google. The court found that Google had used exclusive agreements to become the default search engine and ad provider on various devices. This practice, the court concluded, gave Google an unfair advantage over its competitors. The ruling revealed that Google had paid billions to companies like Apple to maintain its default status, solidifying its dominance in the search engine market.

Judge Mehta’s decision is considered one of the most important antitrust rulings in a quarter-century. He emphasized that Google’s dominance in the market is substantial, holding an 89.2 per cent share of general search services and up to 94.9 per cent on mobile devices.

His ruling underscores the negative impact of Google’s practices on competition and innovation in the tech industry. The decision has the potential to reshape how tech giants operate and may lead to significant changes in antitrust enforcement.

Amit Mehta was born in Patan, Gujarat, and moved to the United States with his parents when he was just one year old. He pursued higher education in political science and economics at Georgetown University, earning his BA in 1993. Mehta then obtained his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1997. His early career involved working at Latham & Watkins LLP in San Francisco, followed by a clerkship for Judge Susan P. Graber of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

After his clerkship, Mehta joined Zuckerman Spaeder LLP in Washington, DC, in 1999, where he worked until 2002. He then served as a staff attorney with the District of Columbia Public Defender Service until 2007.

Upon returning to Zuckerman Spaeder, Mehta focused on white-collar criminal defense, complex business disputes, and appellate advocacy. His legal career has been marked by his involvement in high-profile cases and his commitment to public service.

In December 2014, Mehta was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by President Barack Obama. Since his appointment, he has made notable rulings, including decisions related to the January 6 Capitol riots.

Mehta denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to dismiss civil lawsuits accusing him of inciting the riot, stating that his decision was “consistent with the purposes behind such immunity.”

Beyond his judicial work, Mehta has been actively involved in various community and professional organizations. While at Zuckerman Spaeder, he served on the Board of Directors for the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project and co-chaired the District of Columbia Bar’s Criminal Law and Individual Rights Section Steering Committee. He also contributed to Facilitating Leadership in Youth, a non-profit focused on mentoring at-risk youth.

Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling against Google marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing scrutiny of big tech companies. His decision highlights the challenges of regulating monopolistic practices in the digital age and reflects a broader movement toward ensuring fair competition in the tech industry. As this ruling unfolds, it may set new precedents for antitrust law and influence future regulatory actions.