18.5 C
New York
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsAttacks on Hindu communities escalate as Bangladesh sees surge in violence
News

Attacks on Hindu communities escalate as Bangladesh sees surge in violence

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum is set on fire by anti-government protestors in Dhaka on Monday (5) (Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/Middle East Images/Middle East Images via AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Hindu temples, households, and businesses were vandalized, women were assaulted, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League were killed in the violence that erupted in Bangladesh following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, community leaders reported on Tuesday (6).

 

Kajol Debnath, a leader of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, highlighted the widespread attacks, stating, “We have documented several incidents of vandalism across different parts of the country, leaving the Hindu and other minority communities in a state of fear.”

 

The unrest began after Hasina resigned and fled the country due to protests over job quotas, leading to renewed violence that has resulted in over 400 deaths since mid-July. Affected areas include Panchagarh, Dinajpur, Rangpur, Bogura, Sirajganj, Sherpur, Kishoreganj, Jashore, Magura, Narail, Khulna, Patuakhali, Satkhira, Narsingdi, Mymensingh, Tangail, Lakkhipur, Feni, Chattogram, and Habiganj.

- Advertisement -

 

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Unity Council, condemned the attacks, saying, “The situation is grave and Hindus are being continuously attacked across Bangladesh.” He urged for military protection and immediate action against the perpetrators. The Unity Council is expected to release more details about the attacks later Tuesday.

 

On Monday, the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka was also vandalized, and four Hindu temples sustained minor damage. The Centre, which contains a large library, was targeted by an unruly mob.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Like a Bollywood tale: Man helps wife marry her childhood lover in India’s Bihar
Next article
Indian-origin judge Amit Mehta takes on Google in historic antitrust case

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Woman heroically stops moving truck, wins widespread praise | Watch video

Trending 0
A viral video shows a woman heroically stopping a...

Taapsee Pannu redefines everyday fashion with stunning saree looks at Paris Olympics 2024

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu gave her statement look in...

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 final for weight violation

India News 0
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women’s...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc