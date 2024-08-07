Attacks on Hindu communities escalate as Bangladesh sees surge in violence

Hindu temples, households, and businesses were vandalized, women were assaulted, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League were killed in the violence that erupted in Bangladesh following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, community leaders reported on Tuesday (6).

Kajol Debnath, a leader of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, highlighted the widespread attacks, stating, “We have documented several incidents of vandalism across different parts of the country, leaving the Hindu and other minority communities in a state of fear.”

The unrest began after Hasina resigned and fled the country due to protests over job quotas, leading to renewed violence that has resulted in over 400 deaths since mid-July. Affected areas include Panchagarh, Dinajpur, Rangpur, Bogura, Sirajganj, Sherpur, Kishoreganj, Jashore, Magura, Narail, Khulna, Patuakhali, Satkhira, Narsingdi, Mymensingh, Tangail, Lakkhipur, Feni, Chattogram, and Habiganj.

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Unity Council, condemned the attacks, saying, “The situation is grave and Hindus are being continuously attacked across Bangladesh.” He urged for military protection and immediate action against the perpetrators. The Unity Council is expected to release more details about the attacks later Tuesday.

On Monday, the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka was also vandalized, and four Hindu temples sustained minor damage. The Centre, which contains a large library, was targeted by an unruly mob.