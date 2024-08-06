30.9 C
New York
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Like a Bollywood tale: Man helps wife marry her childhood lover in India’s Bihar

By: vibhuti

The incident, which unfolded in Ramnagar village in Lakhisarai district, has captured the community's attention and quickly become a hot topic. (Representative image: iStock)

In an unexpected turn of events straight out of a Bollywood script, a man from Bihar went above and beyond to help his wife marry her childhood sweetheart. The incident, which unfolded in Ramnagar village in Lakhisarai district, has captured the community’s attention and quickly become a hot topic.

Khushboo Kumari, 22, and Rajesh Kumar, 26, tied the knot in 2021. However, Khushboo continued to stay in touch with her 24-year-old boyfriend, Chandan Kumar, even after marriage and motherhood. The secret came to light when her in-laws caught her meeting Chandan late at night at their home.

Rajesh took the matter into his own hands. He decided to address the situation publicly and facilitate Khushboo’s marriage to Chandan. “Both had been deeply in love and were often found talking to each other. So, I finally married my wife to her boyfriend to bring happiness to their lives. I just helped them stay together. Khush rahen, badiya se kamayen-khayen (I wish them a happy married life),” said Rajesh.

The couple’s wedding was held at a local temple, marking the start of a new chapter for Khushboo and Chandan.

Despite the emotional rollercoaster, Rajesh chose to remain with his two-year-old son. His mother shared, “We can’t live without him. He is our only source of happiness.”

Khushboo, now married to Chandan, expressed her gratitude to Rajesh. “He agreed to our wedding after finding me with my boyfriend. Now, I will stay with my new husband,” she said.

In a related, eyebrow-raising story from Bihar, Sikandar Yadav, 45, ended up marrying his mother-in-law after his wife’s death. While living with his in-laws, Sikandar and Geeta Devi, 55, developed feelings for each other. The relationship was discovered by Geeta’s husband, Dileshwar Darve, who caught them together after investigating their bond.

These tales of unconventional love and sacrifice have certainly stirred up conversations, showcasing the dramatic and unexpected turns life can take.

vibhuti

