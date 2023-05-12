The incredible success of hit drama serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is illustrated by it recently crossing 800 episodes. A fan favourite from the Star Plus show, also available on streaming site Hotstar, is the character portrayed by acclaimed actor Mridul Kumar.

It adds to his wide variety of work on television, which has also included Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Shastri Sisters, Nimki Mukhiya and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Eastern Eye caught up with the versatile small screen star to discuss his journey so far, the latest show, dream role, acting hero, and the secret of a great performance.

What first connected you to acting?

I was initially fascinated by school theatre. I was clapping in the audience while witnessing my friends perform, so I was drawn to acting at that moment.

Which role has been closest to your heart?

All the roles I’ve done are close to my heart, but there is one from a show in which I played Krantikari, the primary protagonist. That character was fantastic. Ultimately, if I like the character, I’m willing to play it.

How is the experience of working on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin?

It has been a fantastic ride so far, with an excellent crew, great production, wonderful set-up, and great co-actors. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin has been a lot of fun, with good work, recognition, and fantastic ratings.

How does this character compare to others you have played?

If we compare, then every character I’ve played is different. I’ve played a negative role, cop, the main protagonist, and a comic character. As a result, each role is unique. You can’t compare them. You just try to do your best.

Which has been your most memorable moment while working on this show?

There are numerous. But last year, the entire team and actors embarked on a two-month outdoor shoot. That one stood out most. We used to chill in the room after wrapping up for the day. We’d been together for two months. It was frantic at times, but we had the pleasure of shooting and spending time together as a family. Then we used to shoot the next day with full energy. That was my standout moment.

Why do you think this show is so popular?

It is popular because people can relate to it. They have a connection with all the characters. That’s probably what people like. The writing is excellent, as are the dialogues and, of course, the performances of all the actors.

What do you enjoy the most watching from an audience point of view?

I like watching thriller or comedy genres the most.

Do you have a dream role?

Yes, I do have many dream roles, but one that stands out is Sunil Dutt’s character in Mother India. That’s the kind of role I’d like to play.

Who do you consider as your own acting hero?

Pankaj Kapoor sahab is my acting hero since he is one of the best performers we have. As a result, I always look up to him. It will mean a lot to me if I can even get close to his acting abilities.

What is the secret of a great acting performance?

The secret of great acting is only, ‘don’t act’. Make it so real that it doesn’t feel like

acting at all.

What inspires you?

What motivates me is to get up every morning and begin my day with the shoot is reach the set, do my makeup, and prepare myself to get into the skin of the character. The whole process of performing, and being around co-actors, directors, and crew inspires me.