Modi to skip ASEAN summit, likely to miss meeting with Trump amid Tariff tensions

Highlights:

Indian Prime Minister Modi will attend the ASEAN Summit virtually from India.

Modi’s virtual attendance means a potential meeting with U.S. President Trump is unlikely.

Trade tensions between India and the U.S. have risen after Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian exports.

Recent U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies, including Rosneft and Lukoil, complicate India's crude imports.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to represent India at the summit in Modi’s absence.

Modi cited ongoing Deepavali celebrations and scheduling conflicts as reasons for attending online.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has decided to attend the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit virtually from India, rather than traveling to Kuala Lumpur. This move will prevent a potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump as trade tensions between the two nations escalate, particularly over tariffs and India’s imports of Russian oil.

Modi Confirms Virtual Participation in ASEAN Summit

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that Modi informed him personally about his decision to join the summit online. “He announced that he would attend online given the Deepavali celebrations that are still being celebrated in India at that time,” Anwar wrote on Facebook. “I respect the decision and extend my Deepavali greetings to him and all the people of India.”

Modi later acknowledged the discussion in a post on X but did not provide further details about why he chose not to travel. The Indian Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs have not issued additional statements on the matter.

Rising Trade Tensions Between Modi’s India and the U.S.

Bilateral relations between India and the United States have become increasingly strained following President Trump’s imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Indian exports. The tariffs are aimed at pressuring India to reduce crude oil imports from Russia. This rate is one of the highest in Asia and has created friction between the two countries, which had been making steady progress on economic and strategic cooperation in recent years.

Earlier this week, Trump stated that he had spoken with Modi, who “assured him” that India would reduce Russian oil purchases. However, India has not publicly confirmed any such commitment. Analysts suggest that these developments could delay trade discussions and complicate ongoing negotiations between Washington and New Delhi.

Modi Faces Complications from Oil Sanctions

The imposition of U.S. sanctions on major Russian oil producers, including Rosneft and Lukoil, has further complicated India’s energy imports. Executives from Indian oil companies, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the issue, said the sanctions would make “it all but impossible for oil flows to continue.”

These sanctions come at a time when India is attempting to secure a stable energy supply while balancing geopolitical considerations. Officials from both countries are in ongoing discussions to finalize a fair trade framework. Trump has indicated that there could be a potential easing of tariffs if India complies with Washington’s energy policy, but no formal confirmation has come from Modi’s government regarding a reduction in Russian oil imports.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Likely to Represent Modi

In Modi’s absence, Indian media report that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to represent the country at the ASEAN Summit. The decision to attend virtually was influenced by scheduling conflicts and ongoing Deepavali festivities.

Despite these challenges, trade negotiations between India and the United States are reportedly progressing. Bloomberg News cited officials from both countries who indicated that no major differences remain in the discussions, suggesting that Modi’s virtual participation will not impede the broader economic dialogue.

Implications for India-U.S. Relations

By attending the summit online, Modi avoids direct engagement with Trump at a time of heightened tensions. This decision may limit opportunities for face-to-face negotiation on sensitive issues such as tariffs, energy imports, and trade agreements. However, New Delhi continues to engage through official channels and diplomatic representatives, indicating a commitment to maintaining dialogue with Washington despite current disagreements.

The ASEAN Summit will thus see Modi participate virtually, while key matters involving U.S.-India trade and energy cooperation are handled by Jaishankar and other senior officials. The outcome of these discussions could have significant implications for the trajectory of bilateral relations, particularly as India navigates both regional and global economic challenges.