Trump hosts diwali celebration at the White House, mispronounces names of Indian-American leaders

Highlights:

Trump hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 21, greeting Indian and Indian-American leaders.

Trump mispronounced several names, including Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

He correctly pronounced Sergio Gor, the new U.S. ambassador-designate to India.

Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “a great person” and “a great friend of mine over the years.” - Advertisement -

He discussed trade, energy ties, and regional security, including India-Pakistan relations.

Guests reacted with smiles and laughter at the light-hearted moments during the event.

President Trump hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on Tuesday, October 21, greeting members of the Indian and Indian-American communities. The event, attended by several Indian-origin leaders and business executives, included traditional rituals, speeches, and moments of light-hearted interaction.

Trump Mispronounces Indian Names During Diwali Remarks

During his remarks, Trump struggled to pronounce the word “Diwali” but quickly corrected himself. The president also mispronounced the name of India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Vinay Mohan Kwatra, calling him “Vinay Kwatruth.” Laughing at the mistake, Trump said, “Oh, I wasn’t too far on that.”

He also mispronounced the names of other Indian-American figures, including Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. Guests reportedly responded with smiles and laughter, reflecting the informal and warm tone of the celebration.

Trump Correctly Names U.S. Ambassador-Designate to India

In contrast, Trump correctly pronounced the name of Sergio Gor, the new U.S. ambassador-designate to India. Speaking directly to Gor, he said, “It’s a great honour to have you as a new ambassador to India. This is a nice, easy name. Sergio Gor. Congratulations, Sergio. You’re going to do a fantastic job.”

This moment highlighted that while Trump stumbled over several Indian names, he made a point of acknowledging and respecting diplomatic representatives accurately.

Trump Praises Modi and Highlights U.S.-India Relations

Amid the lighter moments, Trump emphasized the strong relationship between the United States and India. He noted that he had recently spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I just spoke to your prime minister today. We had a great conversation. We talked about trade. We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He’s very interested in that,” Trump said, addressing the Indian-American audience.

He described Modi as “a great person” and “a great friend of mine over the years,” highlighting their long-standing personal and professional relationship. Trump reiterated his commitment to strengthening trade, energy, and strategic ties with India, signaling continuity in U.S.-India cooperation.

Trump Comments on India-Pakistan Relations

Trump also spoke about India-Pakistan relations during the event. “We did talk a little while ago about let’s have no wars with Pakistan… and we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing,” he said.

The president repeated his earlier claim of helping reduce tensions between the two countries. However, Indian officials have maintained that the ceasefire understanding reached in May was the result of direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations, without U.S. mediation.

Trump’s Diwali Celebration Blends Tradition with Diplomacy

The White House event highlighted Trump’s effort to engage with the Indian-American community, combining ceremonial elements such as lighting the traditional oil lamp with discussions on trade, diplomacy, and regional security. While mispronunciations of names were a notable feature, the overall tone was cordial, reflecting the community’s importance in U.S.-India relations.

Business leaders and diplomats attending the event also used the occasion to discuss ongoing investments, trade partnerships, and opportunities for cooperation. Trump’s remarks reinforced his administration’s message of prioritizing economic ties and strategic alignment with India.

By hosting the event, Trump underscored the significance of Diwali as a cultural celebration while also highlighting key aspects of U.S.-India engagement, including trade, energy, and regional peace initiatives.