Jashanpreet Singh arrested after fatal DUI crash in California

Highlights:

Jashanpreet Singh, 21, Indian-origin truck driver, arrested in Ontario, California.

High-speed crash on Interstate 10 in San Bernardino County killed three people and injured four.

Toxicology reports confirm Jashanpreet Singh was under the influence of a controlled substance.

ICE lodged a detainer after authorities said Singh entered the U.S. illegally in 2022.

Faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence.

Authorities investigating whether Jashanpreet Singh held a valid commercial driver’s license.

Incident raises questions about commercial driver licensing standards for non-U.S. citizens.

A 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested in Ontario, California, following a high-speed crash that killed three people and injured four others. Authorities said Singh was driving under the influence of a controlled substance and may have been living in the U.S. without legal status since 2022.

Jashanpreet Singh Faces Multiple Charges

Jashanpreet Singh now faces several serious charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of drugs. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that Singh was operating a semi-truck on Interstate 10 in San Bernardino County when he failed to brake and collided with vehicles caught in traffic congestion.

Dashcam footage from the crash shows Singh’s truck striking a line of slow-moving cars. The violent collision resulted in three fatalities and left four others injured. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Singh had entered the United States illegally in 2022. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that Singh “is not a lawful immigrant,” and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer following his arrest.

Investigation Into Jashanpreet Singh’s Licensing Status

Authorities are examining whether Jashanpreet Singh held a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL) at the time of the crash. This investigation is part of broader concerns over licensing standards for non-U.S. citizens, particularly undocumented immigrants operating commercial vehicles.

Experts note that proper verification of CDL holders is essential for road safety. The crash has renewed discussion about whether stricter regulations should be applied to commercial drivers with uncertain immigration status.

Previous Incidents Highlight Risks Involving Non-U.S. Citizens

The case of Jashanpreet Singh comes after a similar crash in August involving Harjinder Singh, another Indian national who entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 and obtained a California commercial license. Harjinder Singh was charged in Florida after a crash that also claimed three lives.

These cases have increased pressure on federal and state authorities to tighten verification checks for commercial vehicle operators. Officials are reviewing policies to ensure that drivers meet both safety and legal requirements, particularly when they are not U.S. citizens.

Jashanpreet Singh Detained and Awaiting Trial

Jashanpreet Singh has been taken to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at Rancho Superior Court. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims.

Investigators continue to examine Singh’s entry into the United States and whether he had the legal authority to operate a commercial truck. Toxicology tests confirmed that Singh was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash, adding to the gravity of the charges against him.

Implications for Road Safety and Policy

The crash involving Jashanpreet Singh underscores broader concerns about commercial vehicle safety and immigration compliance. Critics say the incident highlights weaknesses in verifying the legal status of commercial drivers and ensuring they meet safety standards.

Federal and state regulators may face increased pressure to implement stricter oversight, including verifying that all commercial drivers have valid licenses, legal status, and are not under the influence while operating vehicles. Lawmakers and safety experts are calling for improved coordination between transportation authorities, law enforcement, and immigration agencies to prevent similar incidents.