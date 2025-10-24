Indian-American state employee Mehul Goswami arrested for holding second job in New York

Highlights:

Mehul Goswami, 39, allegedly held two full-time jobs simultaneously.

He was employed remotely by New York State’s Office of Information Technology Services.

Authorities claim Goswami earned over USD 50,000 fraudulently while on state duty.

He faces a Class C felony charge of grand larceny in the second degree, with potential penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines up to USD 15,000 or double the financial gain.

Mehul Goswami was arrested by a joint team of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Inspector General’s Office.

He was arraigned in Malta Town Court and released on his own recognizance pending further proceedings.

Indian-American state employee Mehul Goswami, 39, from Latham, New York, has been arrested for allegedly holding a second full-time job while being paid by the New York State government. Authorities claim he fraudulently earned more than USD 50,000 through simultaneous employment.

Mehul Goswami Allegedly Worked Two Full-Time Jobs

According to a joint investigation conducted by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Inspector General’s Office, Mehul Goswami was employed remotely by the New York State Office of Information Technology Services. At the same time, he allegedly held a second full-time position in the town of Malta, New York.

The authorities state that Goswami’s dual employment took place during hours when he was officially on state duty, leading to the misappropriation of public funds. “Goswami is accused of working a second job in the town of Malta while on the clock and working remotely for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Financial Impact and Legal Charges Against Mehul Goswami

Investigators say that Mehul Goswami obtained over USD 50,000 from the state government through this alleged scheme. He has been charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony. Under New York law, if convicted, Goswami could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to USD 15,000 or double the financial gain obtained through the alleged crime.

The case underscores the legal consequences of abusing public employment resources. “Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity, and Mr Goswami’s alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust. Working a second, full-time job while claiming to be working for the State is an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars,” said New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang.

Arrest, Arraignment, and Release of Mehul Goswami

Mehul Goswami was arrested last week by the joint law enforcement team and subsequently arraigned in Malta Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance pending further proceedings. The court noted that his charge is not considered a qualifying offense for bail under New York state law, effective January 2020.

Sheriff Michael H. Zurlo commented on the case, saying, “We look forward to this case’s successful resolution in court.” Meanwhile, Inspector General Lang emphasized that her office will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure accountability. “My office will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold anyone accountable who would undermine the integrity of public service in New York State,” she added.

Broader Implications for State Employees

The case of Mehul Goswami has raised questions about oversight mechanisms in state employment and the challenges of monitoring remote work arrangements. Experts in public administration note that cases like this highlight the importance of strict compliance checks and the enforcement of conflict-of-interest policies for government employees.

Authorities maintain that any misuse of public resources damages public trust and can lead to severe criminal penalties. By pursuing charges against Goswami, state officials aim to reinforce the principle that dual employment without disclosure is unacceptable and punishable under state law.