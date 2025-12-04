Miley Cyrus engagement confirmed after Asia trip proposal from Maxx Morando

Highlights:

Miley Cyrus engaged to musician Maxx Morando

Ring first spotted at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles

Proposal happened on a recent trip to Asia

Couple met four years ago through friends

Cyrus links the moment to themes in her new Avatar soundtrack track

Miley Cyrus engagement news has now been officially confirmed after weeks of public speculation. The singer verified that musician Maxx Morando proposed during the couple’s recent trip to Asia, confirming what many fans suspected after she appeared with a new diamond ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been together for four years and have largely kept their relationship private. The proposal marks their first major public milestone as a couple.

The engagement became public after Cyrus attended the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash with Morando by her side. While the pair posed together on the red carpet, it was the ring on her finger that fueled immediate speculation. Two days later, appearing on Good Morning America, Cyrus confirmed the engagement.

She said Morando had managed to surprise her, which is not easy, she pointed out, and that she had “surrendered” to the moment.

How the Miley Cyrus Engagement Became Public

The first public sign of the Miley Cyrus engagement came when Cyrus was photographed wearing a gold and diamond ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere. Fans quickly noticed the ring, and speculation spread across social media within hours.

Jewelry experts later identified the ring as a Jacquie Aiche design, featuring a cushion-cut stone set sideways on a thick band. US jewelers familiar with the design say a ring of this type could cost around £280,000 (₹2.9 crore), although the exact price has not been confirmed.

Some fans also pointed out that Cyrus appeared to be wearing the same ring as early as mid-November, suggesting the proposal may have happened weeks before the public confirmation.

The official announcement came when Cyrus addressed the rumors directly during her television appearance. She confirmed the proposal had taken place during a recent trip to Asia, describing the moment as unexpected.

How Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Met

Cyrus and Morando met in 2021 through mutual friends who arranged what she has described as a “blind date”, at least on her side. She previously said she thought she might leave early if the conversation stalled, but it did not.

Morando is the drummer for the Los Angeles-based band Liily. He later appeared alongside Cyrus during her New Year’s Eve television special in 2022, performing during the segment that featured Dolly Parton and David Byrne.

Over the past four years, the couple has remained largely out of the spotlight. Cyrus has spoken publicly about how the relationship has influenced her personal outlook. She has credited Morando with being steady and honest with her. “You want someone who tells you you can do it,” she said in the interview.

Last month, Morando’s father posted a brief congratulatory message online, which fans now believe was an early hint that an engagement had already taken place.

Miley Cyrus Engagement and the Avatar Soundtrack

Cyrus currently appears on the soundtrack for the latest Avatar film with her song Dream as One. She has said that the story’s focus on love and rebuilding reflects where she is personally at this stage of her life.

Her ninth studio album was released earlier this year. When asked about touring in support of the album, Cyrus made it clear that she is not rushing back onto the road. She explained that long tour schedules disrupt her sense of balance and that she plans to keep her work routine controlled and predictable for now.

The Miley Cyrus engagement does not appear to have changed her current professional plans, but it does coincide with a period of stability in both her personal and creative life.

Miley Cyrus Engagement and Privacy

Despite the public interest surrounding the engagement, Cyrus and Morando are keeping the details of the proposal private. Cyrus has stated that privacy has become increasingly important to her as she grows older and that she prefers to choose what remains behind closed doors.

The Miley Cyrus engagement stands in contrast to the highly public relationships of her past. This time, the singer has shared confirmation on her own terms, without revealing specific details about how or where the proposal unfolded beyond confirming that it happened in Asia.

Miley Cyrus Engagement Marks a New Chapter

The confirmation of the Miley Cyrus engagement officially ends months of speculation and marks a personal milestone for the singer. After four years together, Cyrus and Morando have taken a significant step forward while continuing to maintain a largely private relationship.

From the public debut of the engagement ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere to the confirmation on national television, the announcement unfolded in a quiet but highly visible way. The proposal, which took place during an Asia trip, reflects the low-key approach the couple continues to take with their relationship.

As Cyrus balances new music, selective public appearances, and life away from constant touring, the Miley Cyrus engagement adds a major personal milestone to an already eventful year in her career.