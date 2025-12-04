Yami Gautam calls Bollywood’s paid hype system “extortion” as ‘Dhurandhar’ faces early backlash

Highlights:

Yami Gautam says some media outlets demand money to boost or soften film coverage

She calls the practice a “monster” and a “plague” that damages films before release

Yami Gautam defends husband Aditya Dhar’s work on Dhurandhar

Hrithik Roshan supports her stand on honest criticism

The film releases amid boycott calls and a legal dispute

Yami Gautam has triggered a wider industry debate after speaking out against what she described as a growing system of paid promotion and planted negativity in Bollywood. Her remarks came just one day before the release of Dhurandhar, the action film directed by her husband Aditya Dhar.

In a strongly worded social media post, Yami Gautam warned that certain outlets allegedly demand payment in exchange for favorable coverage. She said those who refuse face negative stories even before the audience sees the film. She described this trend as becoming normalized and warned that it could damage the industry if left unchecked.

The language used by Yami Gautam was direct. She referred to the practice as a “monster,” a “plague,” and “extortion.” Her comments quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing both support and criticism from within the film community.

Why Yami Gautam Spoke Out Before the Film’s Release

According to Yami Gautam, the timing of her post was deliberate. She stated that films and filmmakers are increasingly being judged, attacked, or weakened through pre-release narratives that are not based on actual viewing. She suggested that refusal to engage in paid promotion often leads to coordinated negative reporting.

She also compared the situation with film industries in southern India. According to Yami Gautam, such practices do not succeed there because the film community pushes back collectively. Her reference highlighted what she believes is a lack of unity within Bollywood when it comes to resisting forced promotional tactics.

Her stance placed the marketing culture of Hindi cinema under direct public scrutiny, especially at a time when digital narratives can strongly shape opening-day box office performance.

How Yami Gautam Linked the Issue to Aditya Dhar and Dhurandhar

Yami Gautam made it clear that she was speaking not only as an actor but also as someone closely observing the pressure faced by her husband. She said Aditya Dhar has “given everything” to the film and added that forced hype damages the spirit of honest filmmaking.

The timing of her post coincided with rising controversy surrounding Dhurandhar. The film had already become the subject of boycott calls after actor Ranveer Singh’s mimicry of a Daiva during the International Film Festival of India in Goa upset a section of viewers. Singh later issued an apology, though the criticism has not fully subsided.

In addition to the boycott calls, the film is also facing legal scrutiny. The family of late Major Mohit Sharma initiated legal action against the makers, alleging that the film draws from his life without authorization. The producers of Dhurandhar have denied that the film is based on Major Sharma.

Yami Gautam maintained that such external noise diverts attention from the actual work put into filmmaking and places unfair pressure on creative teams.

More than anything , the golden thing that gets lost and leaves them and all of us impoverished is the journalists true voice , a chance for them to inform all the creative forces behind a movie what they felt , thought , what they applaud and criticise. Only true opinions have… — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 4, 2025

Hrithik Roshan Backs Yami Gautam’s Stand on Honest Criticism

Among the prominent voices supporting Yami Gautam was Hrithik Roshan. He publicly backed her statement and framed the issue around the importance of genuine criticism in the creative process. According to Roshan, honest feedback helps filmmakers grow, while paid narratives strip journalists of their independence.

His support added weight to Yami Gautam’s argument and shifted the discussion beyond publicity tactics into the broader issue of creative freedom and media ethics.

Following her post, several smaller artists also shared their experiences of facing similar pressure related to promotion and negative coverage. While the scale differed, the underlying concern about paid narratives appeared consistent across their accounts.

Yami Gautam and the Larger Marketing Debate in Bollywood

The marketing culture of Bollywood has long relied on aggressive publicity strategies, but it is rare for actors to openly call out specific practices. Yami Gautam’s remarks stood out because they directly named alleged financial pressure tied to media narratives.

By using terms such as “extortion,” she framed the issue not merely as promotion but as coercion. Her comments have forced the industry to confront uncomfortable questions about how films are marketed and how public opinion is shaped before release.

Observers note that while heated marketing cycles are common, public acknowledgment of behind-the-scenes pressure remains unusual. Yami Gautam’s intervention has now made the discussion unavoidable.

What Comes Next for Yami Gautam, Dhurandhar, and the Industry

Dhurandhar is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 5 with a large ensemble cast and one of the most ambitious action setups in recent Hindi cinema. Despite the controversies, the film will now face audience judgment based on its content, as Yami Gautam emphasized in her post.

Whether this larger debate leads to any lasting change remains uncertain. Some industry voices may continue the discussion publicly, while others may step back quietly. What is clear is that Yami Gautam’s statements have pushed the subject of paid hype into the open, where it can no longer be ignored.

For now, attention remains on Dhurandhar’s theatrical performance and whether the surrounding discourse influences audience sentiment. At the same time, Yami Gautam has established herself as one of the few mainstream actors willing to directly challenge the system shaping pre-release narratives in Bollywood.