Anoushka Shankar’s damaged sitar triggers full Air India review of baggage handling

Anoushka Shankar has publicly raised concerns about Air India after finding her sitar cracked when she opened the instrument case following a recent flight. The damage was revealed through a short video she shared online, where a visible split could be seen running across the lower curved section of the sitar. The post quickly gained attention and prompted Air India to begin an internal review of how the instrument was handled.

Anoushka Shankar stated that she had paid the prescribed handling fee and used the same hard protective cases she has relied on for years while traveling for performances. Despite these precautions, the sitar arrived damaged. The artist also noted that this was her first time flying with Air India in several years, making the incident more difficult to accept.

According to her account, the sitar had traveled safely for more than a decade on other airlines without suffering any comparable damage. She emphasized that not even a tuning peg had shifted during previous journeys. The discovery of a major crack under these circumstances raised immediate questions about how the damage occurred during transit.

Why Anoushka Shankar spoke out about the damaged sitar

In her video, Anoushka Shankar explained that her first assumption was that the sitar was simply out of tune. She tuned the instrument as usual and then lifted it before noticing the damage. It was only after that she saw the clear split across the curved base of the sitar.

Addressing the airline directly in the video, she asked, “How have you done this?”

Along with the video, she wrote that she felt “devastated and truly disturbed” by what she found when she opened the case. She also questioned how such severe damage could occur without what she described as disregard. Her comments reflected both emotional distress and concern over the handling standards applied to delicate musical instruments.

Handcrafted classical instruments such as sitars are highly sensitive to impact and environmental changes. They are also costly and time-consuming to repair. Musicians often develop a close relationship with their instruments over many years, knowing every mark and variation in sound. For such an instrument to crack while inside a reinforced hard case is considered highly unusual.

For Anoushka Shankar, who performs frequently, the damage represents not only a personal loss but also a professional disruption, given the dependence on a specific instrument for practice and scheduled performances.

Air India response to Anoushka Shankar’s sitar damage

Air India issued a brief statement the day after Anoushka Shankar’s video gained traction. The airline said it regretted the distress caused to the artist and confirmed that it was in contact with her to understand the full sequence of events.

The airline also stated that it had begun reviewing CCTV footage from Delhi airport as part of its internal inquiry. According to Air India, the handling of oversized or fragile musical instruments involves several stages, and it was not yet able to identify at which point the damage occurred.

No fixed timeline was provided for the completion of the investigation. The airline did not confirm whether compensation or repair costs were being discussed at this stage.

The response did little to slow online discussion. Several musicians and frequent flyers questioned how a sitar could crack inside a hard case without being dropped or struck with force. Calls for greater transparency around baggage handling procedures followed soon after.

Reaction from artists and fans after Anoushka Shankar’s post

Within minutes of Anoushka Shankar sharing the video, comments began appearing from fellow artists and fans. Zakir Khan described the sight as “heartbreaking.” Music composer Vishal Dadlani echoed the sentiment. Actor Lisa Ray called the situation “truly distressing.”

Another musician commented that it was “unbelievable” for a sitar to break while secured inside a reinforced case. Several users also highlighted how rare such damage is under normal travel conditions, especially when standard handling protocols are followed.

The general tone of the responses reflected concern rather than anger. While many expressed frustration on Anoushka Shankar’s behalf, most focused on the seriousness of the damage and the need for better protection of musical instruments during air travel.

What the Anoushka Shankar-Air India case means for artists

The issue raised by Anoushka Shankar goes beyond a single incident. Touring musicians routinely trust airlines with instruments that are both financially valuable and personally irreplaceable. Even with special handling fees and reinforced cases, there is ongoing risk, and this incident has reignited discussion about whether current systems are adequate.

For artists performing almost daily, sudden damage to a primary instrument can disrupt rehearsals, recordings, and live shows. Repairs to sitars are not straightforward and may require specialized craftsmen, often with long wait times.

Anoushka Shankar’s post did not include heavy criticism. Her message was measured and direct, signaling disappointment but also setting expectations for accountability. As of now, Air India continues its review process based on CCTV footage and internal checks.

Anoushka Shankar sitar damage: What happens next

At present, Air India has not released further updates on the outcome of its investigation. The airline has confirmed engagement with Anoushka Shankar but has not disclosed whether responsibility has been fixed or whether any changes to handling procedures will follow.

For Anoushka Shankar, the focus remains on understanding how the damage occurred despite standard precautions. Her post has also sparked wider attention on the risks faced by traveling musicians and the need for consistent care across airlines.

As the review continues, many within the music community will be watching closely to see what conclusions are reached and whether this leads to clearer safeguards for fragile instruments in transit.