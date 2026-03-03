Michael B. Jordan claims Best Lead Actor at 2026 Actor Awards for ‘Sinners’

Highlights:

Michael B. Jordan won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

He was nominated alongside Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Jesse Plemons.

Michael B. Jordan delivered an emotional speech and thanked his mother.

Sinners also won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The result prompted mixed reactions online.

Michael B. Jordan became one of the defining figures of the 2026 Actor Awards after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sinners. The announcement marked one of the most talked-about moments of the ceremony.

At 39, Michael B. Jordan was nominated for his dual role in Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler. Industry observers had widely expected Timothée Chalamet to win for Marty Supreme, following a series of victories at other major awards events this season. The category also included Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.

When Viola Davis announced the winner, the result drew visible surprise inside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Michael B. Jordan appeared stunned, covering his face with his hands before walking to the stage. His mother, Donna Jordan, was seen celebrating from the audience.

Michael B. Jordan Delivers Emotional Acceptance Speech

During his speech, Michael B. Jordan became emotional as he reflected on his early years and his journey in the industry. He credited his mother for her support during difficult times and spoke about their sacrifices.

“That kid from Newark, New Jersey, is standing here right now,” he said.

Michael B. Jordan shared that his mother drove him back and forth to New York when they did not have much money, helping him pursue acting opportunities. He also acknowledged that he did not expect to win and expressed respect for his fellow nominees, stating that he felt honored to be recognized among them.

Michael B. Jordan thanked director Ryan Coogler for fostering what he described as a safe and creative environment on set. He said Coogler encouraged the cast to approach their performances with honesty and authenticity.

Michael B. Jordan’s Role in Sinners

In Sinners, Michael B. Jordan portrayed twin brothers Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore. The film follows the brothers as they return home and confront a deadly vampire threat. Playing two distinct characters required Michael B. Jordan to shift between contrasting personalities, a performance element that drew attention throughout the awards season.

The film’s recognition did not end with Michael B. Jordan’s individual award. Sinners also won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Delroy Lindo accepted the ensemble award on behalf of the cast. Other cast members include Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, and Miles Caton.

The dual victories strengthened the film’s standing during this year’s awards cycle and reinforced Michael B. Jordan’s position as both a leading actor and a central figure in the production’s success.