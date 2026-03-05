Bollywood stars celebrate Holi with family gatherings and festive moments

Highlights:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated Holi as new parents with a private family gathering.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar hosted a traditional Holi party attended by film industry members.

Kriti Sanon celebrated Holi with her newlywed sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben.

Varun Dhawan marked Holi with his wife Natasha Dalal and shared photos online.

Several Bollywood celebrities posted Holi celebrations with family and friends on social media.

Holi celebrations were widely shared by Bollywood celebrities in 2026 as actors and filmmakers posted photos and videos from their festive gatherings. The festival of colors, celebrated on March 3 this year, saw several stars marking Holi with family events, traditional rituals, and small gatherings with friends.

From private family celebrations to larger gatherings hosted by veteran members of the industry, Holi remained one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Bollywood. Many celebrities shared their Holi moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse into how the festival was celebrated across the film industry.

These Holi posts included images of actors dressed in traditional white outfits, faces covered with gulal, and celebrations featuring water balloons, pichkaris, and family get-togethers.

Holi Celebration by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

- Advertisement -

One of the most talked-about Holi celebrations this year came from actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple marked Holi as new parents and kept the celebration private with a small family gathering.

The pair wore simple white outfits and posed for photos with bright Holi colors on their faces and clothes. Family members, including Sunny Kaushal and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, were also part of the celebration.

Katrina Kaif shared photos from the Holi gathering on Instagram. The pictures quickly circulated online as fans reacted to the couple’s first Holi celebration after becoming parents.

Their Holi celebration reflected a quiet family gathering rather than a large party, with the focus on spending time with relatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Holi Party Hosted by Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar hosted a Holi gathering at their residence. Their Holi celebration brought together several members of the film industry.

Shabana Azmi wore a white kurta with a headscarf, reflecting a traditional Holi look. The event continued their long-standing practice of hosting Holi celebrations attended by filmmakers, actors, and other industry professionals.

These Holi gatherings hosted by the couple have become a familiar part of Bollywood’s festive calendar, drawing guests from across the entertainment industry.

Holi Moments Shared by Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan also joined Holi celebrations with his wife Natasha Dalal. The actor posted photos showing his face covered in gulal.

The pictures showed the couple celebrating Holi together in a relaxed setting. Varun Dhawan’s photos reflected the typical Holi tradition of applying colors and spending time with family.

Fans responded to the photos as they circulated across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Kriti Sanon Celebrates Holi With Family

Actor Kriti Sanon celebrated Holi with her sister Nupur Sanon and brother-in-law Stebin Ben. The festival marked a family celebration following Nupur Sanon’s recent wedding.

Kriti Sanon wore a white outfit during the Holi celebration, with colorful gulal visible across her clothing and face in the photos she shared.

Her social media posts included candid pictures with family members, highlighting the festival as a family event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Holi Continues as a Major Festival in Bollywood

Holi continues to be one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Bollywood, with actors and filmmakers observing the occasion through gatherings, traditional rituals, and family celebrations.

The Holi celebrations shared online in 2026 reflected a mix of private gatherings and industry events.

From family moments to gatherings hosted by senior industry figures, the festival remained an important cultural occasion across the film industry.

Social media posts from actors including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and others provided a look at how Holi was celebrated across Bollywood this year.