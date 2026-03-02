Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly married after 2024 engagement, says Law Roach

Highlights:

Law Roach claimed Zendaya and Tom Holland are already married.

The engagement reportedly took place during the 2024 holiday season.

Engagement rumors began after Zendaya wore a diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Tom Holland publicly referred to Zendaya as his “Fiancée” in September 2025.

Zendaya and Holland met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The couple has consistently maintained privacy about their relationship.

Zendaya and Tom Holland may have already married, according to a statement made by Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach. His comments at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1 have renewed public interest in Zendaya’s relationship status.

There has been no official confirmation from Zendaya or Holland. However, Roach’s remarks have led to widespread discussion about whether the couple quietly married after their 2024 engagement.

Zendaya: Law Roach says wedding already happened

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach made the statement while speaking to reporters on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards. During the interview, he said, “The wedding has already happened,” and added with a smile, “You missed it.”

When asked if he was serious, Roach replied, “It’s very true!” and laughed.

The remarks quickly circulated across media platforms, prompting renewed speculation about Zendaya’s marital status. Representatives for Zendaya and Holland have not publicly confirmed the claim.

Zendaya engagement confirmed in 2024

Interest in Zendaya’s relationship status first intensified at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in January, when she was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand. The appearance triggered immediate engagement speculation.

Reports soon followed confirming that Zendaya and Holland had gotten engaged during the 2024 holiday season. A source close to the couple said Holland had wanted to propose for a long time. The source said he had always felt that Zendaya was “the one” and described their bond as very special.

In September 2025, Holland appeared to publicly confirm the engagement. At an event, when a reporter referred to Zendaya as his “girlfriend,” he corrected the description with one word: “Fiancée.” The brief exchange gained significant online attention.

Zendaya and Tom Holland relationship timeline

Zendaya and Tom Holland first met in 2016 while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming. At that time, both described their relationship as a friendship. Dating rumors began in 2017, with reports suggesting they started seeing each other during filming.

For several years, Zendaya and Holland avoided confirming the relationship. In 2021, photographs showing them kissing inside a car served as public confirmation of their romance. Since then, they have appeared together at premieres and industry events while continuing to limit personal disclosures.

Zendaya has spoken openly about maintaining boundaries. In a 2021 interview with GQ, Holland said privacy is no longer fully in their control and explained that moments they believe are private can quickly become public.

Zendaya shared similar views in the same interview. She said loving someone is a sacred and special experience and added that some moments are meant to be shared only between two people.

In later interviews, Zendaya stated that she has learned to accept that her relationship will always have a public dimension. She explained that she cannot stop living her life or loving the person she loves because of public attention. Instead, she focuses on protecting their peace while remaining authentic.