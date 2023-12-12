7.6 C
London
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBusinessMercure London Paddington gets planning approval
Business

Mercure London Paddington gets planning approval

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Dubai court greenlights SpiceJet to resume operations after seizure

A recent legal dispute between SpiceJet and lessors over...
Business

India, De Beers seek clarity, flexibility on G7’s Russian diamond ban

INDIA, home to 90 per cent of the world’s...
Business

Issa brothers attribute remote work to mounting losses at Leon

THE billionaire Issa brothers blame the surge in remote...
Business

India’s central bank holds rates as inflation eases

INDIA’S central bank again left interest rates unchanged on...
Business

EU single market return ‘has majority support’

A MAJORITY of Britons support rejoining the European single...

A leading Asian entrepreneur’s company has secured planning approval for Mercure London’s Paddington hotel in central London.

Koolesh Shah’s London Town Group, a hotels and residential property company, said the project would “redefine the concept of hospitality”.

The four-star hotel is close to Paddington Station which serves as a hub for train travel and has a rail link to Heathrow, too.

“The hotel will be a responsible steward of the environment,” LTG said.

Shah acknowledged the support the group received in getting the planning approval on its “visionary project”.

“London Town Group are immensely grateful for the support and encouragement received along the planning journey and would like to express their gratitude to partners, and stakeholders who believe in the vision,” the entrepreneur said.

Shah founded the LTG in 1988 with a single budget brand hotel in Earl’s Court in London, and expanded with properties in prime locations in London and the Midlands.

The group consists of four main brands – London Town Hotels, S-Cube technology, Flexibookings.com, and Energist.io.

Shah, who won the Philanthropy Award at the Asian Business Awards 2022, runs the Koolesh Shah Foundation which has donated to a wide variety of charities in the UK and Africa.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Dubai court greenlights SpiceJet to resume operations after seizure

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Archer return in Barbados club match surprises England

Cricket 0
ENGLAND were taken aback by fast bowler Jofra Archer’s...

Meera Syal receives Women in Film & TV Lifetime Achievement Award

Entertainment 0
Meera Syal was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award...

Golden Globes nominations: ‘Barbie’ leads the pack

Entertainment 0
And the wait is finally over. The nominations for...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc