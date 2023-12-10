11 C
London
Monday, December 11, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBusinessDubai court greenlights SpiceJet to resume operations after seizure
Business

Dubai court greenlights SpiceJet to resume operations after seizure

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

India, De Beers seek clarity, flexibility on G7’s Russian diamond ban

INDIA, home to 90 per cent of the world’s...
Business

Issa brothers attribute remote work to mounting losses at Leon

THE billionaire Issa brothers blame the surge in remote...
Business

India’s central bank holds rates as inflation eases

INDIA’S central bank again left interest rates unchanged on...
Business

EU single market return ‘has majority support’

A MAJORITY of Britons support rejoining the European single...
Business

UAE extradites British trader accused of fraud to Denmark

THE United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday (6) extradited...

A recent legal dispute between SpiceJet and lessors over the seizure of an aircraft at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai has taken a positive turn for the airline.

The incident unfolded on November 30 when a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight, SG 15, was diverted to Al Maktoum Airport, where it was subsequently seized by lessors upon landing.

The lessors claimed to have obtained a court order allowing them to repossess the aircraft. However, SpiceJet contested this action, revealing that the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) court had issued a freezing order on October 30, 2023, related to specific engines on the aircraft.

Following a court hearing on Thursday (7), the order was discharged in favour of SpiceJet, the company said.

In response to the court’s decision, SpiceJet said that the aircraft, bearing Indian registration mark VT-SLM, is now free to resume normal operations.

The airline emphasised that there is no DIFC Court order restricting SpiceJet from operating the aircraft, including departing from Al Maktoum International Airport.

Moreover, the judge overseeing the case has directed an inquiry into the losses suffered by SpiceJet due to the court order. The airline will also be reimbursed for the legal costs incurred during this legal episode.

This development comes amid a challenging period for SpiceJet, as the airline faces multiple legal battles. Four aircraft lessors have recently filed insolvency pleas against SpiceJet for non-payment of dues.

Aircastle Ireland Ltd, Willis Lease Corporation, Wilmington, and Celestial are seeking SpiceJet’s admission to the insolvency process, aiming to recover their outstanding payments.

According to estimates from CAPA India, SpiceJet, which has 72 registered aircraft until the end of FY24, with 28 currently operational, is navigating a complex legal landscape as it strives to overcome financial challenges and continue its operations.

(with inputs from agencies)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India, De Beers seek clarity, flexibility on G7’s Russian diamond ban

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Australia’s Sutherland tops Women’s Premier League auction

Cricket 0
SOME of the world’s top women cricketers netted lucrative...

Survey: Tensions among nuclear powers in Asia pose risk of escalating into war

Headline Story 0
TENSIONS among nuclear powers, mainly in Asia, carry the...

Yousaf says ‘dark day for devolution’ as court rules against gender law challenge

UK News 0
THE UK government’s blocking of a controversial Scottish gender...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Plant-based diets may lower Alzheimer’s risk: Study

Health 0
Diets prevalent in countries like China, Japan, and India,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc