The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager has been in the news for the past few months. There have been reports that Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing the lead role in it, and it was also said that actor Manoj Bajpayee will portray the role of an antagonist in the series.

However, now, according to a report in Mid-day, Manoj Bajpayee has opted out of the film.

A source told the tabloid, “Manoj sir was in advanced talks for the series. But due to the second wave of the pandemic, two of his productions have been delayed. The actor is currently shooting for a film in Uttarakhand, post which he will turn his attention to the pending projects. He realised that he won’t be able to match his dates with the rest of the cast, and decided to bow out of the venture.”

Reportedly, the series, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, will start rolling by the end of this year. However, there’s no official confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of The Family Man season 2. The series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 4th June 2021. The actor will also be seen in Netflix’s anthology Ray. It will release on 25th June 2021.

Apart from The Family Man season 2 and Ray, Bajpayee has films like Despatch and Dial 100 lined up.