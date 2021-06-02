Asim Chaudhry is known for his performances in People Just Do Nothing (TV series), Hoff the Record (TV series), Eaten by Lions (film), Click & Collect (film), and others. Now, recently, the actor posted on Twitter that he has recorded for the series The Crown.

Asim tweeted, “Just recorded the new series of The Crown. I play Dodi.”

People on social media are not believing him, so that’s why on Instagram in the comment section he wrote, “Guys this isn’t a joke. Just did the first scene. Lipsed Diana on a speed boat.”

Well, now, we need to wait for an official announcement about it from the makers.

Dodi Fayed was a as an Egyptian film producer and it was said that he was the romantic partner of Diana, Princess of Wales. Dodi and Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Talking about The Crown, it is a historical drama series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The first four seasons of the series are already out, and two more seasons will be out in future.