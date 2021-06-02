SS Rajamouli is one of the biggest names in Telugu film industry. He has made amazing movies like Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion and others.

After the release of the Baahubali franchise, he is undoubtedly one of the biggest directors in the Indian film industry. Now, Rajamouli is all set to make a mark internationally.

Writer K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who is also Rajamouli’s father, revealed that the filmmaker will team up with a Hollywood studio. While he didn’t give many details about the film, he suggested that it will be a live animation film.

Well, earlier there were reports that SS Rajamouli will collaborate with a Hollywood Studio, however, there is no official announcement about it. But, with Prasad confirming the news we are sure that the fans of the filmmaker would be excited about his international debut.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is currently busy with his Telugu film RRR. The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. While it is being made in Telugu, the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages.

A few days ago, the makers had announced the digital and satellite partners of RRR. It was revealed that post-theatrical release, the digital rights for the film’s international versions (English, Portuguese, Korean, Spanish and Turkish) have been sold to Netflix.

RRR is slated to release on 13th October 2021. There were reports that the film might get postponed to 2022. However, there’s no official announcement about it.